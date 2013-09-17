US STOCKS-Futures slips ahead of start of Fed policy meeting

* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
* Consumer price index, housing market index on tap
* Futures: S&P off 1.6 pts; Dow off 57 pts; Nasdaq off 5.7
pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stock index futures
slipped Tuesday before the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that could outline plans to begin
reducing its stimulus measures.
* Investors were hesitant to make big moves ahead of the
Federal Open Market Committee policy-setting meeting that begins
later in the day. The FOMC meeting statement will be released on
Wednesday followed by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press
conference.
* Estimates for the potential tapering of the
$85-billion-a-month asset purchases wary, but economists are
forecasting an about $10 billion reduction.
* Market sentiment also remained pressured by President
Barack Obama who stood firm in warning Republicans in Congress
he will not negotiate over an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling
as part of a budget fight.
* The comments from the President comes after former
Treasury Sectary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for
Federal Reserve chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about
what was heading towards a contentious confirmation process.
Summers was seen as more prone to wind down stimulus than the
new front-runner, Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 57
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5.7 points.
* In economic data, consumer price index due for release at
8:30 a.m. ET. (1230 GMT). The NAHB housing market index is due
at 10:00 a.m. ET.
* In company news, Adobe Systems Inc is due to
report results after the close of market trading.