US STOCKS-Wall St up on bets Fed tapering will be modest

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on
expectations the Federal Reserve will make only modest changes
to a monetary policy that has been highly supportive of stocks
and other assets.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee was to
begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to scale
back its monthly bond purchases, or quantitative easing. Many
investors expect Fed chairman Ben Bernanke will announce a
scale-back of purchases by $10 billion a month to $75 billion,
while keeping rates close to zero.
"The Fed is going to be very gradual in any tapering process
as the most aggressive estimates are $10 or $15 billion will
come out" of the current monthly purchases, said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
He said the market is also underpinned because an imminent
confrontation was averted in Syria and global economic data
continues to improve.
A statement with the FOMC's decision will be released on
Wednesday afternoon, followed by a Bernanke news conference.
Hogan said if the Fed statement comes in within consensus,
"the market may be inclined to sell off."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.7 points or
0.27 percent, to 15,536.48, the S&P 500 gained 5.87
points or 0.35 percent, to 1,703.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.737 points or 0.58 percent, to 3,739.583.
U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, but gains in
rents and medical care costs pointed to a stabilization in
underlying inflation that could allow the Fed to trim stimulus.
Adding to investor confidence, crude prices continued to
fall as a deal averting a U.S.-led attack on Syria calmed fears
of a Middle East oil supply disruption.
Brent fell 2.3 percent for a 4.7 percent decline in
the past two days, trading below $108 a barrel. U.S. crude
was down 1.4 percent on the day, just over $105 a barrel.
Apple shares, which Monday closed below their
200-day moving average for the first time since August 12, rose
1.8 percent to $458.23.
Pandora Media Inc shares reversed course and were up
2.8 percent at $24.66 a day after the company warned that its
business growth is slowing and proposed a follow-on offering of
10 million shares.
Microsoft shares rose 0.6 percent to $33.01 after
the company said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 22
percent.
Shares of Aeropostale Inc jumped 19 percent to
$10.25 after Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96 percent holding
in the teen apparel retailer.
Safeway shares jumped 8.2 percent to $30.35 after
hitting $31.11, its highest in more than five years, after the
company adopted a stockholder rights plan.