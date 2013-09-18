US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs as Fed leaves stimulus intact

* Fed to continue to purchase $85 billion in bonds a month
* Decision surprises most investors, who expected a $10
billion cut
* Housing, materials stocks jump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.95 pct, S&P 500 1.22 pct, Nasdaq 1.01
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks rallied to record
highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in a surprise to
markets, decided against scaling back a stimulus program that
has helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this
year.
Stocks were lower before the announcement, but after the Fed
announced it would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion
monthly pace for now, the Dow and S&P 500 indexes quickly
climbed to all-time highs.
While equities jumped on the Fed's decision, questions
remained how long the rally would last as the central bank
expressed concerns about the economy's future growth with likely
budget and debt limit battles in Washington to come.
Market participants had largely been expecting the central
bank, after a two-day meeting of its policy-setting committee,
to begin a withdrawal of the bond-buying program by about $10
billion a month.
"No taper, the market loves it. We will see if that lasts
but boy, we are off to the races," said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
"From a short-term stock market perspective it can be seen
as a good thing because the market likes to see continued Fed
stimulus. From a real economy standpoint, what it says is the
Fed is actually more nervous about the economy than is generally
perceived."
In a news conference following the announcement, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the plan is to maintain a highly
accommodative policy, with the central bank looking to see if
its basic outlook for the economy is confirmed. Only then would
the U.S. central bank take the first step to remove the
stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 147.21 points
or 0.95 percent, to 15,676.94, the S&P 500 gained 20.76
points or 1.22 percent, to 1,725.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 37.942 points or 1.01 percent, to 3,783.641.
The S&P's previous closing high was 1,709.67 and the Dow's
was 15,658.36, both on Aug. 2.
About 580 stocks on the NYSE and Nasdaq hit new 52-week
highs on Wednesday. About 325 of them hit their highs after the
Fed announcement. Priceline.com Inc hit an intraday
high of $1001, the first S&P 500 company in history to reach
that landmark level. Shares in the online travel agency closed
up 2.6 percent at $995.09.
The Fed also lowered its forecasts for economic growth. It
now sees growth in a 2 percent to 2.3 percent range this year,
down from 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent in its June estimates. The
downgrade for next year was even sharper, 2.9 percent to 3.1
percent compared with 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent.
Separately, a White House official said Federal Reserve Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen was the front runner to take over the
top job at the U.S. central bank when Bernanke's term ends in
January, the strongest indication yet of her likely nomination.
Materials stocks rallied as the U.S. dollar fell to a
seven-month low and gold rallied after the announcement. Newmont
Mining Corp surged 8.2 percent to $30.87 and the S&P
materials index gained 2.3 percent.
Homebuilder stocks also jumped on expectations the Fed's
stimulus would put downward pressure on mortgage rates and
provide a boost to the housing market recovery. Lennar Corp
advanced 6.5 percent to $37.33 and D.R. Horton Inc
jumped 6.9 percent to $21.33. The PHLX housing index
gained 4.3 percent.
"People are clearly surprised and the thinking now is the
Fed is going to make sure the economy is on even sounder footing
before they start backing off on these purchases," said Doug
Foreman, co-chief investment officer at Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Investment Management in Los Angeles.
"This is unequivocally good for interest-rate sensitive
stocks, which had been bracing for impact for several months
now."
Looking beyond the Fed, market participants had an eye on
the looming budget and debt limit debates in Washington. The
White House said Wednesday the latest Republican proposal moves
away from compromise.
Volume was heavy with about 7.39 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT and Nasdaq, well above the
daily average of 6.24 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,620 to 428, while on the Nasdaq, advancers beat decliners
1,620 to 903.