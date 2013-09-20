US STOCKS-Futures little changed, Fed officials due to speak

* Fed officials, including Bullard, scheduled to speak
* Trading may get volatile due to "quadruple witching"
* Futures: Dow off 1 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 4.3 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed as investors hoped that remarks by several senior
Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak on Friday would
shed light on the Fed's recent surprise decision to keep its
stimulus efforts intact.
* Trading could be volatile as Friday marks the "quadruple
witching," when stock index futures, stock index options, stock
options and single stock futures all expire on the same day.
Trading increases as investors replace or repurchase existing
contracts.
* Two days after an unexpected decision by the Federal
Reserve to delay scaling back its massive monthly bond purchase
program, four central bank officials are due to speak, and
investors hope their remarks may contain signals on how much
longer the Fed's stimulus will continue.
* Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
is due to deliver a speech on the economy to the Shadow Open
Market Committee in New York at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT).
* Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks on
macroprudential regulation in New Haven, Connecticut at 12:40
p.m. EDT.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard
speaks on monetary policy to New York Association for Business
Economics at 12:55 p.m. EDT.
* Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota talks at a conference on risk in options prices in
New York at 1:45 p.m. EDT.
* On Thursday, U.S. stocks retreated slightly as investors
paused after the Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday to keep
its stimulus intact sparked a rally that day which took the Dow
and S&P 500 to record highs.
* S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 1
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.3 points.
* In company news, Microsoft Corp could be in the
spotlight. Chief Executive Steve Ballmer has made an impassioned
plea to investors at an annual meeting to support his vision of
the world's largest software company as a unified devices and
services powerhouse. He had said in August he plans to step down
within 12 months. The stock was down 0.1 percent at $33.61 in
premarket trading.