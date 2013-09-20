US STOCKS-Futures dip after Bullard remarks on stimulus in interview

* Bullard says stimulus could wind down from October
* Trading may get volatile due to "quadruple witching"
* Futures: Dow off 15 pts; S&P off 2.9 pts; Nasdaq up 0.8
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Friday following comments from a senior Federal
Reserve official who said that the U.S. central bank's stimulus
efforts could be scaled back from as early as October.
In an interview on Bloomberg TV, St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank President James Bullard said a wind-down of the Fed's
$85-billion monthly bond purchase program from October was
possible. On Wednesday, the Fed surprised markets and investors
with its decision to delay scaling back stimulus from this
month.
Bullard's interview remarks come on a day when several
senior Federal Reserve officials, including himself, are
scheduled to speak. Investors are hoping their remarks will shed
light on the Fed's unexpected decision to keep its stimulus
efforts intact, and on how much longer the Fed plans to continue
stimulus.
Trading could be volatile as Friday marks the "quadruple
witching," when stock index futures, stock index options, stock
options and single stock futures all expire on the same day.
Trading increases as investors replace or repurchase existing
contracts.
Helped by a rally that took the Dow and the S&P 500 to
record highs on Wednesday following the Fed's decision, both
indexes are now on track for a third consecutive week of gains.
So far, the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 2 percent and the
Dow is up 1.7 percent for the week.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell
15 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.8 points.
"I think the Fed speakers are basically going to give mixed
messages. It's been like that in the past and we may see some
surprise headlines from some speakers," said Koe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by
raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while
scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to
support the ailing rupee.
"We need to look at the move by India, see if that cycles
through. We know that anything the Fed decides cycles through
emerging markets, but let's see if it back cycles here," Saluzzi
said.
Bullard will speak on monetary policy to the New York
Association for Business Economics at 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT).
Just ahead of that, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
President Esther George delivers a speech on the economy to the
Shadow Open Market Committee in New York at 12:30 p.m.
Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks on
macroprudential regulation in New Haven, Connecticut at 12:40
p.m. EDT.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota talks at a conference on risk in options prices in
New York at 1:45 p.m. EDT.
In Europe, shares were steady on Friday, hovering around
five-year highs hit in the previous session, with the expiry of
September derivatives contracts keeping trade brisk though
choppy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.04 percent at 1,265.47 points after hitting its
highest level since mid-2008 in the previous session. It was on
track for a third straight week of gains.
In company news, Microsoft Corp could be in the
spotlight. Chief Executive Steve Ballmer made an impassioned
plea to investors at an annual meeting to support his vision of
the world's largest software company as a unified devices and
services powerhouse. He had said in August he plans to step down
within 12 months. The stock was down 0.1 percent at $33.61 in
premarket trading.