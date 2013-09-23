US STOCKS-Wall Street declines on Fed, Washington uncertainty

* Positive German, Chinese data outweighed by Fed
uncertainty
* Fed's Dudley says Fed could begin tapering stimulus this
year
* Apple shares jump after most successful iPhone launch ever
* BlackBerry shares fall further after change in focus
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as
comments by a Federal Reserve official and a looming political
deadline in Washington outweighed earlier upbeat economic data
from Germany and China.
Referring to the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
articulated in June, New York Fed President William Dudley said
the framework for withdrawing stimulus is "still very much
intact" as long as the economy keeps improving.
Investors were caught off guard last week when the Fed
decided against reducing asset purchases from the current
$85-billion monthly pace after many had anticipated a change in
policy would come in September.
The S&P 500 had rallied 1.2 percent last Wednesday after the
decision by the Fed. But the index is now on pace for a third
straight decline, in which it has dropped 1.5 percent.
Adding to concerns was the approaching Oct 1 deadline for
Congress to avoid a government shutdown as lawmakers negotiate
ahead of the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
"A combination of hearing lots of Fed presidents, and people
from Capitol Hill talking, will always put investors in a bad
mood," said Ron Florance, deputy chief investment officer at
Wells Fargo Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"None of them are providing clarity. They are just providing
more uncertainty and angst."
A flood of new orders gave a boost to European and Chinese
firms in September, according to surveys that added to evidence
that the global economy is healing, but U.S. factory activity
lost some momentum.
Other Fed officials were on the speakers' circuit Monday,
and traders will be paying close attention after St. Louis Fed
chief James Bullard said Friday the Fed could still decide to
start trimming its stimulus in October if data warrant it.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.35 points or
0.33 percent, to 15,400.74, the S&P 500 lost 9.36 points
or 0.55 percent, to 1,700.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.806 points or 0.6 percent, to 3,751.922.
Apple shares were a bright spot, up 3.7 percent to $484.12
after it said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c models
since their launch on Friday.
U.S.-traded shares of BlackBerry slumped 4.9
percent to $8.30. The Canadian smartphone maker announced Friday
a change in focus away from the consumer in favor of businesses
and governments. The move has fueled fears about BlackBerry's
long-term viability.
Citigroup led the S&P financial sector lower, a day
after the Financial Times reported Citi had a significant drop
in trading revenue during the third quarter which could hurt the
bank's earnings. Citi shares fell 3 percent to $49.67 and the
S&P financial index lost 1.5 percent as the worst performing of
the 10 major S&P sectors.
The widely followed Dow Jones industrial average
opened Monday with three new components. Goldman Sachs,
Visa and Nike replace Bank of America,
Hewlett-Packard and Alcoa.
Shares of Goldman, Visa and Nike and HP all declined Monday
while Alcoa edged higher and Bank of America fell with the
financial sector.