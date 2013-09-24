US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 extend recent slide, down 4th session

* Washington's budget squabbles expected to spark volatility
* Applied Materials shares rise on merger with Tokyo
Electron
* Facebook leads Nasdaq on report it could be allowed in
China
* Dow down 0.4 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The Dow and S&P 500 ended
lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth
session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown
added to investor caution.
Though uncertainty remains over the Federal Reserve's
intentions to scale back its stimulus since the central bank's
decision last week to leave its current program unchanged, some
of the focus for now has turned to Capitol Hill.
Tea Party-backed U.S. senators, threatening to stall a bill
to fund the U.S. government, ran into a wall of resistance from
top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell.
The market's recent losses mark the longest losing streak
since last month for the S&P 500, which has been down every
session since rallying 1.2 percent last Wednesday on the Fed
announcement.
"We sort of had that blowup day to the upside after the Fed
announcement, and in the absence of any economic validation to
support the market going higher, it suggests we're waiting for
some macro event," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, which
manages about $58 billion in assets.
"I think the overarching influence is the fact that we're
marching toward the resolution date and the consequences of the
debt ceiling."
Banks were the biggest negatives for the S&P 500 for a
second day, with shares of JPMorgan Chase down 2.2
percent at $50.32 and shares of Wells Fargo down 1.4
percent at $41.73. A federal judge rejected Wells Fargo's bid to
dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the nation's largest
mortgage lender of fraud.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.79
points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,334.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.42 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,697.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.97 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,768.25.
The S&P 500 held small gains for much of the session before
losing ground in the last hour of trading, putting it close to
its next level of support at 1,680, according to Luschini. A
break below that could mean further losses.
Scott Armiger, chief investment officer of Christiana Trust,
based in Greenville, Delaware, said the market looks likely to
pull back, given its 19 percent run-up this year.
Helping the Nasdaq were shares of Facebook, which
rose 2.7 percent to $48.45. The South China Morning Post
reported the online social media giant and other websites deemed
sensitive and blocked by the Chinese government will be
accessible in a planned free-trade zone in Shanghai. In
addition, Citigroup upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating.
In Washington, the refusal by Senate Republican leaders to
go along with the Tea Party did not remove the chance of a
government shutdown. Signs still pointed to a frantic
last-minute showdown that will determine whether the U.S.
government stays open next week. Republicans want to cancel
funding for "Obamacare," President Barack Obama's healthcare
law.
While many on Wall Street expected an eventual government
shutdown to be short and not affect markets deeply, volatility
is expected.
The concern overshadowed the day's economic news, which
included data showing U.S. home prices rose 0.6 percent in July
on a seasonally adjusted basis, while another report showed a
dip in consumer confidence this month.
Still, shares of homebuilders rose, with earnings results
boosting Lennar, which gained 4.3 percent to $36.01
after the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit. KB Home rose 4.3 percent to $17.76,
also after results.
The PHLX housing sector index climb 1.5 percent.
Among other gainers, shares of Applied Materials
jumped 9.1 percent to $17.45 after the chipmaker and Tokyo
Electron Ltd said they will merge in an all-stock deal,
creating a $29 billion company.
Volume totaled about 6 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the average
daily closing volume of about 6.3 billion this year.
Since the market was higher for much of the session,
advancers beat decliners on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq by
about 1.2 to 1.