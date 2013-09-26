CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on data, focus still on Washington

(Corrects sixth paragraph to Representative Pete Sessions
instead of Senator Jeff Sessions)
* Senate Republican sees no govt shutdown or default
* Jobless claims and home sales drop, GDP unrevised
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
after upbeat job market data and following five days of
declines, with investors still focused on the possible economic
impact of an ongoing impasse in budget and debt negotiations in
Washington.
The U.S. Congress, struggling to avert a government shutdown
next week, was warned by the Obama administration on Wednesday
that the Treasury was quickly running out of funds to pay
government bills and could soon face a damaging debt default.
Investor angst was heightened as lawmakers grappled with
another potential crisis - Federal agency shutdowns that could
begin with the new fiscal year next Tuesday, unless Congress
comes up with emergency funds.
Lawmakers have given themselves very little time to come up
with an agreement, said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
"I hope it doesn't take a big (market) slide to get them to
say 'this is what happens when we mess up'," he said.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged his
unruly caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the
government open. Separately, Republican Representative Pete
Sessions said there would be no shutdown or government default.
The House debt-limit increase bill will likely include a
delay in the implementation of the Obama healthcare law, which
could delay its passage in the Senate.
In a promising sign for the labor market, the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week
to a near six-year low.
Fed officials, including Cleveland Fed President Sandra
Pianalto and Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota,
are due to speak on Thursday. Traders were still puzzled about
the immediate future of the U.S. central bank's stimulus program
that has boosted stock prices for much of the year.
Other data showed the U.S. government left its estimate for
economic growth in the second quarter unchanged at 2.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.11 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 15,361.37, the S&P 500 gained 8.64
points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,701.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 30.712 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,791.81.
The S&P is 1.4 percent below its record closing high set
last week.
J.C. Penney shares rose 4 percent after a sharp
slide in premarket trading, after the company said it was
pleased with the progress of its turnaround efforts. The
struggling retailer is looking to raise as much as $1 billion in
new equity to build its cash reserves.
Bed Bath and Beyond rose 4.7 percent to $77.70 a
day after it reported a jump in second-quarter profit as the
U.S. housing market recovery spurred demand for its products.
Hertz Global shares dropped 11.5 percent to $22.82
after the car rental company cut its full-year forecast.
Eli Lilly fell 2.8 percent to $51.14 after its
experimental cancer drug failed to improve survival among breast
cancer patients without their cancer worsening in a late-stage
trial.
Nike Inc will report results after the closing bell.
It will be the first earnings report for the retailer as a
member of the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average. Shares
were up 1.43 percent in morning trading at $69.84.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)