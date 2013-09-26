US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains over U.S. budget, debt battles in Washington

* Republican congressman Sessions doesn't expect gov't
shutdown or default
* Jobless claims drop, second-quarter growth estimate
unrevised at 2.5 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday on positive job market data but pared gains as
investors worried the clock was ticking for Washington lawmakers
to reach deals that would avoid a government shutdown and a
possible U.S. debt default.
The S&P 500 index would snap five straight days of losses if
ends higher.
Consumer discretionary shares gave the biggest boost to the
S&P 500, which was up for the first session since the Federal
Reserve announced on Sept. 18 it would keep its stimulus program
unchanged for now.
The U.S. Congress, struggling to avert a government shutdown
next week, was warned by the Obama administration on Wednesday
that the Treasury was quickly running out of funds to pay
government bills and could soon face a damaging debt default.
Also threatening to harm the recovering economy, federal
agency shutdowns could begin next Tuesday with the new fiscal
year unless Congress comes up with emergency funds.
"This correction we've seen over the last week or so... was
not unexpected. And depending upon how ugly the continuing
resolution of the debt ceiling is in Washington over the course
of the next several weeks, the market could continue to drift
lower," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.60 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 15,296.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.02 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,694.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.61 points, or 0.55
percent, at 3,781.71.
In a promising sign for the labor market, the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week
to a near six-year low.
Among top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq, Bed Bath and
Beyond rose 4.6 percent to $77.61, a day after it
reported a jump in second-quarter profit as the U.S. housing
market recovery spurred demand.
Nike Inc will report results after the closing
bell. It will be the first earnings report for the retailer as a
member of the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average. Shares
were up 1.2 percent to $69.74.
Among decliners, Eli Lilly lost 3.5 percent to
$50.79 and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 after its
experimental cancer drug failed to improve survival among breast
cancer patients without their cancer worsening in a late-stage
trial.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged his
caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the government
open. Republican Representative Pete Sessions said there would
be no shutdown or government default.
Other economic data on Thursday showed the U.S. government
left its estimate for economic growth in the second quarter
unchanged at 2.5 percent.
In the latest speech by a Fed official, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said the central bank should do
everything it can to bring unemployment down as quickly as
possible, even at the cost of a little inflation.
Traders were still unsure about the immediate future of the
U.S. central bank's stimulus that has boosted the S&P 500 nearly
19 percent for the year.