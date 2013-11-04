US STOCKS-Futures rise after 4-week run; factory orders due

* Euro zone manufacturing picks up in October
* Weyerhaeuser selling homebuilding division for $2.7 bln
* U.S. factory orders data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 will continue to rise
after four straight weeks of gains that have left the index at
its latest record high.
* The benchmark S&P index has risen 4.2 percent over
the past four weeks as the partial U.S. government shutdown in
October pushed back expectations for the Federal Reserve to
begin curtailing its stimulus measures into the first quarter of
2014.
* But recent manufacturing data has come in stronger than
expected, lending weight to the possibility the economy could
handle an earlier-than-expected tapering of the central bank's
bond-buying program.
* Adding to the optimism, a survey on Monday showed euro
zone manufacturing activity accelerated in October as new orders
increased for the fourth month in a row, although strong
competition left factories with scant room to raise prices.
* Economic data expected on Monday includes August and
September factory orders at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect August factory orders to rise 0.3 percent
versus a 2.4 percent drop in July orders while September orders
are expected to rise 1.7 percent.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 35
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.75 points.
* Weyerhaeuser Co is selling its homebuilding
division to Tri Pointe Homes Inc in a $2.7 billion deal
that will leave Weyerhaeuser shareholders in control of one of
the 10 largest homebuilders in the United States.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is struggling to
raise financing for its $4.7 billion bid for BlackBerry Ltd
, with several large banks declining to participate on
concerns that the smartphone maker will not be able to reverse
its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.
U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 5.5 percent
to $8.20 in premarket trade.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of
its holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that
could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the
matter said.
* European shares rose, trading close to five-year highs on
hopes of more equity-friendly stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank as a mixed earnings season cranked up a
gear.
* Asian stocks eased in sluggish trade as exercised caution
ahead of the central bank meetings in Europe and the
always-critical U.S. payrolls report.