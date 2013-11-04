US STOCKS-Futures gain after 4-week rally; factory orders on tap

* Euro zone manufacturing picks up in October
* Weyerhaeuser to sell homebuilding unit for $2.7 bln
* U.S. factory orders data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 5.9 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 will continue to rise
after four straight weeks of gains and build on its latest
record high.
The benchmark S&P index has risen 4.2 percent over
the past four weeks as the partial U.S. government shutdown in
October pushed back expectations for the Federal Reserve to
begin curtailing its stimulus measures into the first quarter of
2014.
But recent manufacturing data has come in stronger than
expected, lending weight to the possibility the economy could
handle an earlier-than-expected tapering of the central bank's
bond-buying program.
"Given the government shutdown, conventional wisdom had
tapering delayed until next year, however, given the recent data
an earlier tapering is certainly on the table for December,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Whether it happens in December or the next several months
after that, investors are keenly aware that it will happen and
at some point that dynamic will end."
Still, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard
told CNBC television the Fed should not rush a decision to scale
back its asset purchase program because of low inflation.
Adding to optimism, a survey on Monday showed euro zone
manufacturing activity accelerated in October as new orders
increased for a fourth month, although strong competition left
factories with scant room to raise prices.
Economic data expected on Monday includes August and
September factory orders at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey expect August factory orders to rise 0.3
percent versus a 2.4 percent drop in July orders while September
orders are expected to be up 1.7 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 51
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 16.25 points.
Weyerhaeuser Co is selling its homebuilding division
to Tri Pointe Homes Inc in a $2.7 billion deal that will
leave Weyerhaeuser shareholders in control of one of the 10
largest homebuilders in the United States.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is struggling to
raise financing for its $4.7 billion bid for BlackBerry Ltd
, with several large banks declining to participate on
concerns that the smartphone maker will not be able to reverse
its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Still, U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 3.5
percent to $8.04 in premarket trade.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of
its holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that
could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the
matter said.
In Europe, shares in banking heavyweight HSBC
gained on strong results, in a rising market supported at
five-year highs by expectations of additional monetary stimulus
from the European Central Bank.
Asian stocks eased in sluggish trade amid investor caution
ahead of central bank meetings in Europe and the release of the
U.S. payrolls report.