US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise at open; BlackBerry plummets

* BlackBerry abandons sale plans, to replace CEO
* Weyerhaeuser to sell homebuilding unit for $2.7 bln
* U.S. factory orders data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks were set for a
higher open on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to build on
its latest record high after four straight weeks of gains.
Still, U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry tumbled
21.1 percent to $6.13 in premarket trade after the smartphone
maker said it was abandoning a plan to sell itself and instead,
would replace its chief executive officer.
The benchmark S&P index has risen 4.2 percent over
the past four weeks as the partial U.S. government shutdown in
October pushed back expectations for the Federal Reserve to
begin curtailing its stimulus measures into the first quarter of
2014.
Indeed, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard
told CNBC television the Fed should not rush a decision to scale
back its asset purchase program because of low inflation.
But recent manufacturing data has been stronger than
expected, lending weight to the possibility the economy could
handle an earlier-than-expected tapering of the central bank's
bond-buying program.
"In some ways you could say 'mission accomplished' for the
Fed," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"By broaching that (tapering) story early, yes they did have
a fall off but now the markets adapted to it - they know it must
end and it probably will end soon."
Economic data expected on Monday includes August and
September factory orders at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey expect August factory orders to rise 0.3
percent versus a 2.4 percent drop in July orders while September
orders are expected to be up 1.7 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 17 points.
Weyerhaeuser Co is selling its homebuilding division
to Tri Pointe Homes Inc in a $2.7 billion deal that will
leave Weyerhaeuser shareholders in control of one of the 10
largest homebuilders in the United States.
Kellogg Co advanced 1.5 percent to $63.25 in light
premarket trade after the cereal maker reported a 3 percent rise
in quarterly profit, and said it would slash 7 percent of its
workforce by 2017.
With about 74 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
results so far, 68.5 percent have topped Wall Street's
expectations, above the long-term average of 63 percent, while
just 53.3 percent have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61
percent average since 2002, Thomson Reuters data through Friday
showed.