US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up in choppy trade; BlackBerry slumps

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to
make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing
high.
The day's lackluster activity was partly due to the Dow and
S&P 500 indexes' four consecutive week of gains. Investors were
also awaiting the all-important non-farm payrolls report due
Friday for further clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin
to start tapering its stimulus.
Among individual stocks, U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry
ended down 16.4 percent to $6.50 after hitting a
52-week low of $6.40. The smartphone maker said it was
abandoning a plan to sell itself. With Monday's drop, the stock
is at levels unseen since October 2003.
Twitter , meanwhile, raised the upper
end of the projected price range for its initial public offering
later in the week, an encouraging sign for the social media
company.
The otherwise quiet start to the week follows a week of
record highs for U.S. stocks. It remains to be seen whether the
market can push higher, with much dependent on the steps the
Federal Reserve will take in the months ahead in response to
economic data. The Fed's massive bond purchases have helped prop
up the economy and the equity market for much of the year.
"The rebound in the U.S. stock market in late October pushed
the S&P 500 index up to a 24 percent gain since the start of the
year. As a result, we believe this is probably a good time for
investors to rebalance their portfolios which may now have
equity holdings exceeding their recommended allocations," said
Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in
New York.
"We remain longer-term positive on U.S equities but would
recommend taking some profits in stocks at this time."
The benchmark S&P index has risen 4.3 percent over
the past four weeks as the partial U.S. government shutdown in
October pushed back expectations for the Fed to begin curtailing
its stimulus into the first quarter of next year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.57 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 15,639.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.29 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,767.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.55 points, or 0.37
percent, at 3,936.59.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC
television the Fed should not rush a decision to scale back its
asset purchases because of low inflation.
Recent manufacturing data have been stronger than expected,
lending weight to the argument that the economy may be sturdy
enough to handle an earlier-than-expected reduction in the
central bank's bond-buying program.
All key S&P sectors were higher, led by telecoms and energy
stocks. The S&P energy index rose 1.3 percent and the
telecoms sector index gained 0.8 percent.
In earnings, Kellogg Co advanced 0.7 percent to $62.72
after the cereal maker reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly
profit, and said it would slash 7 percent of its workforce by
2017.
With about 75 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
results so far, 69 percent have topped Wall Street's
expectations, above the long-term average of 63 percent. Just 53
percent have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61 percent
average since 2002, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Volume totaled about 5.1 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the
average daily closing volume of about 6.2 billion this year.
On the New York Stock Exchange, around two stocks fell for
every five that rose, while on the Nasdaq, advancing stocks beat
declining ones by a ratio of 3 to 2.