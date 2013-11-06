US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on Fed expectations; Tesla tumbles

* Tesla drops after results, outlook
* Barracuda Networks jumps in debut
* Ralph Lauren climbs after earnings, dividend boost
* Indexes up: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday on
hopes the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus measures in
place longer than anticipated and amid a flurry of new public
offerings.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, in concurrence with recent statements of central
bankers, said Tuesday the Fed should wait for stronger evidence
of economic momentum before pulling back on its massive
bond-buying program.
The equity market was also buoyed by a host of initial
public offerings, with six new issues expected to start trading
Wednesday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated IPO of Twitter
Inc. Barracuda Networks Inc shares jumped 27.1
percent to $22.88 early on its first trading day.
According to Thomson Reuters data, if all 13 scheduled IPOs
price this week, it will be the busiest week of the year in
terms of number of primary issues, as well as the most brisk
week since September 2007.
"One of the barometers for the health of market conditions
we look at is the ability for the market to absorb a large
amount of IPOs," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 101.66 points
or 0.65 percent, to 15,719.88, the S&P 500 gained 8.76
points or 0.5 percent, to 1,771.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.969 points or 0.18 percent, to 3,946.833.
Tesla Motors Inc shares slumped 11.9 percent to
$155.75 after the electric car maker forecast a
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and its third-quarter
Model S deliveries disappointed some analysts.
Ralph Lauren Corp shares advanced 4.2 percent to
$178.46 after the designer clothing company raised the lower end
of its full-year sales forecast on the expectation of strong
gains during the holiday quarter, and increased its dividend.
S&P companies expected to report Wednesday include Qualcomm
Inc and Whole Foods Market Inc.
Adding to speculation about a more dovish Fed, two of the
Federal Reserve's top staff economists made the case in new
research papers for more aggressive action by the U.S. central
bank to drive down unemployment by promising to hold interest
rates lower for longer.
Many market participants anticipate that the Fed will hold
off on scaling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases until
next year, on expectations the partial government shutdown in
early October has dented the economy. However, some feel the
market will be able to absorb a tapering of stimulus in
December.
"To the extent that what has changed about the Fed -
interest rates may be lower longer, even in an environment of
tapering quantitative easing, which is, at best, a neutral, but
it's not a negative," said Hogan.
The Conference Board said Wednesday its Leading Economic
Index rose 0.7 percent to 97.1 in September, slightly above the
0.6 percent estimate, suggesting some momentum in the economy
before last month's partial shutdown of the federal government.