US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end higher on Microsoft, Europe data

* Microsoft touches 12-yr high as CEO search narrows
* Tesla a big loser after results, outlook
* Twitter likely to price above expected $25 range- sources
* Indexes: Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2
By Angela Moon and Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The Dow industrials closed at a
record high on Wednesday, led by gains in Microsoft Corp
and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P
500 also rose but closed shy of its own record.
Meanwhile the Nasdaq fell, hurt by losses in Tesla Motors
and as investors readied for Twitter's much-anticipated IPO.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose as high as 1,773.79 intraday,
above its closing high of 1,771.95 set on Oct 29. Its all-time
intraday peak came the day after at 1,775.22.
Microsoft was the biggest gainer on the blue chip Dow index
after Reuters reported the company had narrowed its CEO search
to a handful of names. Its shares rose 4.2 percent to $38.18
after rising as high as $38.22, the highest since July 2000.
However, other big technology shares slipped. Apple Inc
was down 0.3 percent at $520.92, Facebook Inc
was down almost 2 percent at $49.12. Google which fell
as low as $1,015.37 earlier, closed up 0.1 percent at $1,022.75.
"The market is pretty much all green but those three big
powerful tech names are slightly down," said Daniel Morgan, vice
president and senior portfolio manager at Synovus Investment
Advisors.
"It's interesting that these three companies have had such
great momentum and fundamentals - I don't know if some of that
money is shifting out in anticipation of Twitter."
Twitter Inc is expected to begin trading on
Thursday in the hottest IPO of the year. The microblogging
network, which has yet to turn a profit, has amassed 230 million
users in seven years, including heads of state, celebrities and
activists.
One day before the social media giant's IPO, several other
companies sold shares that debuted on Wednesday. Barracuda
Networks Inc shares jumped nearly 20 percent to $21.55,
but several other IPOs barely moved in their first day of
action.
"One of the barometers for the health of market conditions
we look at is the ability for the market to absorb a large
amount of IPOs," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
If all 13 scheduled IPOs price this week, it will be the
busiest week of the year in terms of the number of primary
issues since September 2007 According to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 128.66
points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,746.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 7.52 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,770.49.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,931.95.
Another sign of encouragement came from German industrial
orders rising more than expected, which is significant as the
country is the economic engine of the euro zone.
Weighing on the Nasdaq was Tesla Motors Inc, which
saw shares slump more than 14 percent to $151.16 after the
electric car maker forecast a weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit and its third-quarter Model S deliveries
disappointed some analysts. Shares are up 350 percent for the
year, and the stock has been a target of short-sellers who see
it as overvalued.
Ralph Lauren Corp shares advanced 5.5 percent to
$180.52 after the designer clothing company raised the lower end
of its full-year sales forecast on the expectation of strong
gains during the holiday quarter and increased its dividend.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares fell 13.5 percent to
$33.13 on Wednesday after the company reported a seventh
quarterly fall in same-store sales in a row and warned of a
tough holiday season.
About 6.2 billion shares of NYSE-listed securities, AMEX and
regional exchange-listed securities and Nasdaq-listed securities
traded on Wednesday, according to data by Bats Global Markets.