US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of GDP, claims data; Twitter to debut

* GDP, initial claims data due
* Twitter shares to debut on NYSE
* Qualcomm falls after results, outlook
* Futures off: Dow 10 pts, S&P 2.4 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures slipped
on Thursday, ahead of data on economic growth that may provide
some clues as to how long the Federal Reserve will maintain its
monetary stimulus measures.
* Investors will also brace for the market debut of Twitter
Inc, which priced its initial public offering, above
the expected range, at $26 per share to raise at least $1.8
billion, a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly
anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook Inc.
* Data on tap for Thursday includes weekly initial jobless
claims and the advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic
product at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a total of 335,000 new claims compared with 340,000 in
the prior week. GDP is expected to show a 2.0 percent annualized
pace of growth compared with a 2.5 percent rate in the final
(third) Q2 estimate.
* The GDP data, coupled with Friday's payrolls report may
give investors insight as to how log the Fed may keep its plan
of $85 billion a month in bond purchases intact. The central
bank's stimulus measures have been a key component of the 24.1
percent yearly gain in the S&P 500, putting the index on
pace for its best yearly performance since 2003.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5.25 points.
* Qualcomm Inc shares stumbled 3.9 percent to $67
before the opening bell after the company reported quarterly
earnings and forecast revenue below expectations.
* S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on
Thursday include Dow component Walt Disney Co, Nvidia
Corp and Priceline.com Inc.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 423 companies in
the S&P 500 that have posted quarterly earnings through
Wednesday morning, 68.3 percent have topped Wall Street
expectations, above the 63 percent average since 1994 and the 66
percent beat rate for the past four quarters.
* Corporate revenue has been lackluster, however, with 53.5
percent of companies beating expectations, below the 61 percent
rate since 2002 and slightly above the 49 percent rate for the
past four quarters.
* European shares were marginally lower as investors adopted
a cautious stance before a policy update in which the European
Central Bank is expected to signal monetary easing ahead while
Asian stocks struggled as investors waited for
stimulus-sensitive U.S. data.