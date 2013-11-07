US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after ECB rate cut; Twitter to debut

* Twitter shares to debut on NYSE
* Qualcomm falls after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 67 pts, S&P 5.7 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Thursday, after an interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank reinforced expectations global central
banks will continue to take actions to buoy struggling economies
worldwide.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a new record
low, responding to a slump in inflation has sparked fears the
euro zone's economic recovery could stall.
"The ECB has indicated they were tied to interest rates
already in prior meetings, focusing on price stability, and as
price stability deteriorated that warranted an interest rate
cut," said Anastasia Amoroso, Global Market Strategist at J.P.
Morgan Funds in New York.
"There was a clear indicator that pushed them to make the
decision, which is the deterioration in core inflation, and in a
way they had no choice but to show to the market their
credibility by providing support to the economy."
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 climbed 1.1 percent and the
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF rose 0.4 percent to $56.98
before the opening bell.
Investors will also brace for the market debut of Twitter
Inc. It priced its initial public offering above the
expected range at $26 per share to raise at least $1.8 billion,
a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated
U.S. public float since Facebook Inc.
"I've been concerned about revenues and the fact that one of
the risks the company has pointed out that it may never make
money," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"This is not the kind of company, even if I hail from
technology, that I am prepared to invest in or that I suggest
anybody else ever invest in."
Economic data showed gross domestic product expanded at a
2.8 percent annual rate, the quickest pace since the third
quarter of 2012, an acceleration from a 2.5 percent clip in the
second quarter and above economists' expectations for a 2.0
percent rate.
Separately, weekly initial jobless claims fell 9,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 336,000 last week, roughly in line with
expectations of a drop to 335,000.
The GDP data, coupled with Friday's payrolls report from the
Labor Department, may give investors insight into how long the
Fed may keep intact its plan of $85 billion a month in bond
purchases. The central bank's stimulus measures have been a key
component of the 24.1 percent yearly gain in the S&P 500,
putting the index on pace for its best yearly performance since
2003.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 67
points and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 4.75 points.
Qualcomm Inc shares dropped 3.6 percent to $67.20
in premarket trade after the company reported quarterly earnings
and forecast revenue below expectations.
S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on Thursday
include Dow component Walt Disney Co, Nvidia Corp
and Priceline.com Inc.
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 423 companies in
the S&P 500 that have posted quarterly earnings through
Wednesday morning, 68.3 percent have topped Wall Street
expectations, above the 63 percent average since 1994 and the 66
percent beat rate for the past four quarters.
Corporate revenue has been lackluster, however, with 53.5
percent of companies beating expectations, below the 61 percent
rate since 2002 and slightly above the 49 percent rate for the
past four quarters.