US STOCKS-S&P 500 index futures edge lower; Fed speakers in focus

* China vows 'decisive' role for markets, results by 2020
* Regional Fed presidents Kocherlakota, Lockhart due to
speak
* Futures mixed: Dow up 22 pts; S&P down 2.8 pts; Nasdaq off
7.25 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The S&P 500 index futures edged
lower on Tuesday, a day after the Dow hit a record closing high
as investors shifted focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may
begin reducing stimulus.
* Investors were awaiting a number of Federal Reserve
speakers including Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who are
due to speak in the early afternoon.
* Earlier, Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher
said in an interview with CNBC the Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus program cannot continue forever.
* The speculation that the Fed could soon begin to taper its
$85 billion-a-month in bond buying has grown since last week's
surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data.
* China unveiled a plan to broaden economic reforms but this
did little in lifting global shares. China's leaders promised to
deepen economic reforms and let markets play a bigger role in
resource allocation in a new policy blueprint announced at the
end of a four-day meeting of key officials from the ruling
Communist Party.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 22
points while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.25 points.
* News Corp could be in spotlight, a day after the
company reported a steeper-than-expected 3 percent decline in
revenue in its first quarter as a standalone company, as
weakness at its Australian newspapers took its toll.
* Europe's shares meanwhile were edging down from the
five-year highs seen last week as low volumes and a
disappointing run of corporate earnings results encouraged many
investors to book some of the gains made in this year's strong
rally.