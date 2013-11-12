US STOCKS-Wall Street lower, led by energy and financials

* Fed presidents Lockhart, Kocherlakota urge accommodative policy

* US Airways shares fall after antitrust settlement

* Dish Network up on quarterly results

* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct; S&P 0.5 pct; Nasdaq 0.3 pct

By Luke Swiderski

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on light volume as growth-oriented sectors led the market lower, particularly energy and financials.

The Dow retreated from a record close on Monday, but catalysts to drive the market higher were hard to find. Stocks moved little after Federal Reserve officials spoke about the Fed's stimulus program, expressing diverging views and leaving investors uncertain about the outlook for the Fed's easy-money policy.

Light sweet crude oil fell 1.8 percent, hurting energy companies. Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources, up 77 percent this year, led the S&P Energy sector lower, with a 3 percent loss to $183.47.

"It's a risk-off day. We've had a technical breakdown here with a lot of consolidating," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"The people who were betting that the market was going to go up, they are taking those bets off now."

Some have begun to doubt the Fed will wait until March to cut back on stimulus after the Labor Department said on Friday that the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in October, causing stocks to pause in a record-breaking rally.

In the U.S. bond market, Treasury yields drifted higher, nearing levels seen in the summer that alarmed the Federal Reserve. The 10-year note was yielding 2.78 percent and the price 7/32 lower.

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said monetary policy should remain accommodative. Neither is currently a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.

Earlier in the day, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC that the Fed's program of buying $85 billion in bonds every month to stimulate the economy cannot continue forever.

US Airways Group Inc. fell 1.2 percent to $22.98 in volatile trading after the company and American Airlines agreed to give up landing spots and gates to low-cost carriers at several U.S. airports to win U.S. antitrust approval for their proposed merger.

Stocks of several low-cost carriers rose, with JetBlue Airways Corp gaining more than 4.4 percent to $8.03 and Southwest Airlines Co rising 1.2 percent to $18.02.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.87 points or 0.41 percent, to 15,718.23, the S&P 500 lost 8.12 points or 0.46 percent, to 1,763.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.943 points or 0.3 percent, to 3,907.846.

Sarepta Therapeutics was one of the day's biggest losers, falling 62 percent to $13.94 a share after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company's drug to treat a rare muscle disorder needed further testing. It was one of the Nasdaq's most active stocks.

Dish Network Corp posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates as it added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations. The stock rose 5.2 percent to $49.95.