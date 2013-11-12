US STOCKS-Wall St dips after 2-day rise; eyes on Fed's taper timing

* Fed presidents Lockhart, Kocherlakota urge accommodative
policy
* US Airways shares fall after antitrust settlement
* Dish Network's stock up on quarterly results
* Dow off 0.2 pct; S&P 500 down 0.2 pct; Nasdaq flat
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended
slightly lower on Tuesday after rising bond yields increased
debate over how soon the Federal Reserve would start trimming
its stimulus program.
Fed officials offered diverging views, adding to the
uncertainty about the outlook for the Fed's easy-money policies.
The day's decline followed two days of record high closes
for the Dow Jones industrial average. Tuesday's retreat was led
by the S&P 500's financial, energy and utility sectors. A 2.2
percent drop in U.S. oil futures prices hurt energy names like
Chevron, which slid 0.9 percent to $120.
Driving the market "has been worries over the timing of the
taper," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist with Prudential
Financial, which is based in Newark, New Jersey.
She said investors are watching 10-year U.S. Treasury note
yields, which have moved higher as speculation increases that
the Fed could move sooner rather than later.
"You have had various Federal Reserve officials speaking,
and the message seems to be the discussion of the taper has
begun."
During the session, bond yields hit their highest level
since mid-September, though that level is still lower than a
month ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 32.43
points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 15,750.67. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to
finish at 1,767.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out
a tiny gain of just 0.13 of a point to close at 3,919.92.
Volume was lighter than usual for a second day, totaling
about 5.8 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange,
the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the five-day average closing
volume of about 6.4 billion, according to BATS exchange data.
Some market watchers have begun to speculate that the Fed
could begin to scale back on stimulus as early as December after
the Labor Department said on Friday that the U.S. economy
created 204,000 jobs in October.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said
monetary policy should remain accommodative.
Neither is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee.
In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC
that the Fed's program of buying $85 billion in bonds every
month to stimulate the economy cannot continue forever.
But the key Fed comments this week may come during a Senate
Banking Committee confirmation hearing for Fed Vice Chair Janet
Yellen, who has been nominated to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed
chairman. Yellen has been a big supporter of the Fed's current
policies.
Among the day's more volatile stocks, US Airways Group Inc.
gained 1.1. percent to close at $23.52, reversing
earlier losses. The company and American Airlines
agreed to give up landing spots and gates to low-cost carriers
at several U.S. airports to win U.S. antitrust approval for
their proposed merger.
Stocks of several low-cost carriers rose. JetBlue Airways
Corp jumped 6.1 percent to $8.16 and Southwest Airlines
Co rose 1.2 percent to $18.03.
Sarepta Therapeutics was one of the day's biggest
losers, plunging 64 percent to $13.16 after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said the company's drug to treat a rare
muscle disorder needed further testing. It was one of the
Nasdaq's most active stocks.
In the utility sector, shares of NRG Energy fell 3.5
percent to $27.06 and ranked among the S&P 500's biggest
percentage decliners after the power company reported results
and adjusted its earnings outlook.
Dish Network Corp posted quarterly results that
beat Wall Street's estimates. The company said it added 35,000
pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations. The stock rose 6
percent to $50.35.
Among other results, shares of homebuilder D.R. Horton
jumped 4.7 percent to $18.91, making the stock the S&P
500's biggest percentage gainer, after the company said home
sales picked up in October.
Shares of News Corp fell 1.5 percent to $17.15, a
day after it reported a steeper-than-expected decline of 3
percent in revenue.
Macy's shares slid 1.6 percent to $46.33 while shares
of Cisco Systems gained 1.2 percent to $23.73. Both are
scheduled to report results on Wednesday, with Macy's numbers
due before the opening bell and Cisco's earnings expected after
the close.
Shares of Starbucks Corp slid after the bell,
declining 1.4 percent to $79.50. The company said late Tuesday
that an arbitrator has concluded that it must pay Kraft Foods
Group Inc $2.23 billion in damages after the coffee
chain's early termination of the companies' grocery deal. Shares
of Kraft gained 0.6 percent to $52.25 after the bell.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a ratio of 19
to 11, while on the Nasdaq, 14 stocks fell for every 11 that
rose.