US STOCKS-Futures retreat amid mixed Fed signals on stimulus

* Fed uncertainty curbs appetite for risky assets

* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to speak at town hall meeting

* Futures down: Dow 57 pts; S&P 8.5 pts; Nasdaq 19 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its stimulus efforts curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.

Investors digested a stream of divergent remarks by several Fed officials recently, which compounded the uncertainty over the outlook for the central bank's easy-money policies. The Fed's stimulative bond purchases have helped prop up the U.S. economy and equity market for much of the year.

A number of Fed speakers are scheduled to speak Wednesday, including Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra Pianalto at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT). Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at a town hall meeting with educators in Washington at 7:00 p.m. EST.

But investors will likely refrain from making big bets ahead of the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday with Janet Yellen, who has been nominated by President Barack Obama to chair the Federal Reserve.

"What we are seeing time and time again is a respite after a strong market charge. This pattern of stair-stepping to all-time highs is now being encountered with some profit taking and conservative portfolio management, especially ahead of the Yellen confirmation," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

S&P 500 futures fell 8.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 57 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 19 points.

On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower, after two days of record-high closes for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Shares of Macy's Inc rose 5.8 percent in premarket trading after the department store operator reported higher-than-expected third-quarter comparable sales.

Shares of Potbelly Corp jumped 11 percent in premarket trading, a day after the sandwich chain reported results that beat Wall Street expectations.

Some market participants speculate that the Fed could begin to scale back stimulus as early as December, after the Labor Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in October.

In macroeconomic news, a 10-year Treasury note auction is scheduled for later Wednesday, while the U.S. Treasury will release a monthly account of the budget surplus or deficit at 2:00 p.m. EST.

In Europe, banks and miners led the market lower as uncertainty over the future of equity-friendly monetary stimulus sapped investors' appetite for risk.