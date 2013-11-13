US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on Fed uncertainty, profit taking

* Fed uncertainty curbs appetite for risky assets
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to speak at town hall meeting
* Macy's sales rise more than expected; shares jump
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct; S&P 0.2 pct; Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve will begin to
wind down its stimulus hurt the appeal of equities.
Major U.S. stock indexes extended their losses from the
previous session, consolidating after recent gains lifted the
Dow index to a record close earlier this week.
Investors awaited comments from Fed speakers, including
Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak at 7:00 p.m. EST, for clues
on the longevity of the Fed's stimulus, which has propped up the
U.S. economy and equity market for much of the year.
Bernanke's speech comes on the heels of divergent remarks by
several other Fed officials; Minneapolis Fed Bank President
Narayana Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
said Tuesday monetary policy should remain accommodative.
In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
told CNBC the Fed's massive bond purchases cannot continue
forever.
Some market participants speculate that the Fed could begin
to scale back stimulus as early as December, after the Labor
Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in
October.
"We are bouncing back and forth here because the market is
divided on higher rates and the benefits of a strong economy.
Investors have not made up their mind on which is more of a
driving force for the market," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Investors are also likely to refrain from making big bets
ahead of the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday with Janet
Yellen, who has been nominated by President Barack Obama to
chair the Fed after Bernanke steps down.
Shares of Macy's Inc bucked broader market declines to
jump nearly 8 percent to $49.98 after the department store
operator reported higher-than-expected third-quarter comparable
sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.19
points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,681.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at
1,764.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.25
points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,916.68.
Shares of Potbelly Corp jumped 16.5 percent to
$31.48 a day after the sandwich chain reported results that beat
Wall Street expectations.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday ahead of an auction
of $24 billion later in the day.
The U.S. Treasury will release a monthly account of the
budget surplus or deficit at 2:00 p.m. EST.
In Europe, a faster-than-anticipated recovery in Britain's
job market increased speculation that the European Central
Bank's record low interest rate of 0.5 percent could be raised
sooner than expected.