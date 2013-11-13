US STOCKS-Dow, S&P end at record highs on Macy's, Yellen

* Macy's sales rise more than expected; shares jump
* U.S. stock futures rise on Fed chief nominee Yellen's
remarks
* Yellen's confirmation hearing slated for Thursday
* Dow up 0.5 pct; S&P 500 up 0.8 pct; Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended
at record highs on Wednesday as strong results from Macy's
lifted consumer discretionary shares and investors bought stocks
in anticipation of remarks by Janet Yellen, who is likely to
become the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve.
U.S. stock index futures rose to session highs after the
bell following the release of Yellen's introductory remarks,
ahead of her confirmation hearing on Thursday to succeed Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke. Yellen, who is the Fed's vice chair, will
appear before the Senate Banking Committee.
In the prepared remarks, Yellen said the U.S. central bank
has "more work to do" to help an economy and a labor market that
are still underperforming, suggesting to some analysts that any
scaling back of the Fed's stimulus program might not be right
around the corner. Yellen has been a strong supporter of the
Fed's bond-buying program.
"It's not a policy statement or anything, but I think her
tone as far as potentially staying with easy money longer than
might have been the case otherwise might be what the market's
reacting to," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz &
Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm in Toledo, Ohio.
"It's just reconfirming everything."
Investors had been speculating that the Fed could start
reducing its bond-buying program as early as December after last
week's robust data on U.S. payrolls and economic growth.
Shares of Macy's shot up 9.4 percent to $50.68, a record
closing high, after the U.S. department store operator said
promotions had increased sales and business was improving ahead
of the holiday season. The stock's rally on Macy's
stronger-than-expected earnings spurred demand for consumer
discretionary shares. During the session, Macy's stock hit a
52-week high at $50.95.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points,
or 0.45 percent, to end at 15,821.63, a record close. The Dow
also hit an all-time intraday high of 15,822.98. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 14.31 points, or 0.81 percent, to
finish at 1,782.00, which was both a record closing high and an
all-time intraday high.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.66 points, or
1.16 percent, to close at 3,965.58.
Cisco Systems Inc shares gained 1.12 percent to
close at about $24 ahead of the release of the network equipment
maker's earnings.
After the bell, Cisco's stock fell 10.6 percent after the
company warned that its revenue would drop between 8 percent and
9 percent in its second fiscal quarter.
During the regular session, the S&P consumer discretionary
sector index jumped 1.6 percent, leading the benchmark
S&P 500's advance.
Macy's was among the first of several retailers expected to
report earnings in the coming days.
"Macy's reported blowout numbers. It's had a positive impact
on everything else consumer related today. I think people's
expectations were pretty low for holiday shopping, and I think
that woke a lot of people up," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Macy's forward price-to-earnings ratio, at 11.4, is below
that of the S&P 500, which is at 15. But consumer discretionary
shares, which have led S&P 500 sector gains this year, are
considered among the priciest in the index. The sector has a P/E
ratio of 17.8, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The S&P 500 also found support from technology stocks, with
shares of NetApp rising 2.7 percent to $41.29 ahead of
the company's results after the close.
After the bell, NetApp's stock slipped 0.2 percent to $41.20
following the release of its results.
During the regular session, Macy's was the S&P 500's biggest
percentage gainer.
Among other retail stocks, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
shares edged up 0.2 percent to $78.90 a day ahead of its
quarterly earnings.
Home Depot Inc, which is set to report results next
week, gained 1.9 percent to $77.60 and bolstered the Dow
industrials.
In addition to Yellen's testimony on Thursday, investors are
awaiting a speech from Bernanke. The Fed chairman is scheduled
to speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (midnight GMT), though the topic
is not specific to monetary policy. A question-and-answer
session will follow.
About 6.034 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, slightly below the
five-day average closing volume of about 6.34 billion, according
to BATS exchange data.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and the
Nasdaq by a ratio of slightly more than 2 to 1.