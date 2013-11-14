US STOCKS-Futures hold Yellen gains, Cisco weighs on Nasdaq

* Yellen heads to Senate for banking committee hearing
* Cisco shares tumble after revenue warning
* Futures: Dow up 42 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq down 10 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday, holding on to gains late in the previous
session after the release of remarks from Janet Yellen, nominee
to lead the Federal Reserve, while a slide in shares of Cisco
weighed on Nasdaq futures.
* Shares of Cisco Systems fell 11 percent in
premarket trading after it warned its revenue would dive as much
as 10 percent this quarter, and keep contracting until after the
middle of 2014, due to a backlash against U.S. government spying
in emerging markets like China.
* The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing at 10:00
a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on the nomination of the Fed's current vice
chair, Janet Yellen, to head the U.S. central bank. Yellen's
remarks, released Wednesday, were perceived by the market as
dovish and supporting the policies that have helped the S&P 500
rally 24.9 percent so far this year.
* The U.S. Labor Department releases first-time claims for
unemployment benefits for the week ended Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
330,000 new filings compared with 336,000 in the previous week.
* At the same time, the Labor Department releases its
preliminary productivity and unit labor costs for the third
quarter.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 42
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10 points.
* Wal-Mart shares fell 1 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest retailer reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by an unexpected
decline in U.S. comparable sales and what the company called a
competitive retail environment.
* The euro hit its session low against the U.S. dollar after
data showed the euro zone economy grew at a slower than expected
0.1 percent rate in the third quarter, which could hurt appetite
for equities.
* Fairholme Capital Management proposed to buy the insurance
businesses of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a
move that seeks to resolve the uncertain future of the mortgage
financiers.