US STOCKS-Futures hold Yellen gains, Cisco drags Nasdaq

* Yellen heads to Senate for banking committee hearing
* Cisco shares tumble after revenue warning
* Walmart, Kohl's shares fall after results
* Futures: Dow up 7 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq down 8 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday, holding on to gains from late in the
previous session after the release of remarks from Federal
Reserve chair nominee, Janet Yellen, while a slide in Cisco
shares weighed on Nasdaq futures.
Cisco Systems shares tumbled 12 percent in
premarket trading after it warned its revenue would dive as much
as 10 percent this quarter and keep contracting until after the
middle of 2014, due to a backlash against U.S. government spying
in emerging markets like China.
The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing at 10:00
a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on the nomination of the Fed's current vice
chair, Janet Yellen, to head the U.S. central bank. Yellen's
remarks, released Wednesday, were perceived by the market as
dovish and supportive of the policies that have helped the S&P
500 rally 24.9 percent so far this year.
"The focus is on Yellen's testimony and whether she will be
as dovish in the Q&A as she was in her written comments," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures edged up 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.
The U.S. Labor Department releases first-time claims for
unemployment benefits for the week ended Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
330,000 new filings compared with 336,000 in the previous week.
At the same time, the Labor Department releases its
preliminary productivity and unit labor costs for the third
quarter.
Wal-Mart shares fell 1 percent in premarket trading
after the world's largest retailer reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S.
comparable sales and a competitive retail environment.
Kohl's Corp shares dropped 9 percent in premarket
trading after the department store chain reported
weaker-than-expected third-quarter results as sales at stores
open for more than a year fell.
The euro hit a session low against the U.S. dollar after
data showed the euro zone economy grew at a slower than expected
0.1 percent rate in the third quarter, which could hurt appetite
for equities.
Fairholme Capital Management proposed to buy the insurance
businesses of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a
move that seeks to resolve the uncertain future of the mortgage
financiers.