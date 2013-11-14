US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end at records after Yellen hearing; Cisco sinks

* Fed's Yellen says she does not see asset bubbles
* Cisco shares tumble after revenue warning
* Houghton Mifflin surges on return to market after
bankruptcy
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The Dow and the S&P 500 index
ended at new highs on Thursday after comments from Janet Yellen,
the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee, suggested the Fed's
accommodative policies would continue as long as the economy
remains fragile.
Gains in the technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow were held
back by Cisco Systems, however, after the networking
giant reported disappointing results on Wednesday. Cisco shares
fell as much as 13 percent on Thursday.
Yellen's Q&A followed late gains in the market Wednesday
ahead of the release of her prepared remarks. In her testimony,
Yellen said the Fed's current $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases "cannot continue forever," but dismissed the notion
current prices suggest bubble-like conditions.
"Her hearing confirmed the suspicion that she will be
slightly more dovish Bernanke," said Joseph Tanious, Global
Market Strategist at JPMorgan Funds.
"It reassured investors that they are unlikely to see any
tapering announced this year."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.59 points,
or 0.35 percent, at 15,876.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.62 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,790.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.17 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,972.74.
Since the beginning of the year, the S&P has gained about 25
percent and the Dow 21 percent, thanks in part to the Fed's
massive bond-buying stimulus. The benchmark S&P 500 index is
trading at about 16 times projected earnings.
Cisco shares posted their worst day since Feb. 10, 2011,
ending down nearly 11 percent at $21.37 after it warned its
revenue would dive as much as 10 percent this quarter and keep
contracting until after the middle of 2014.
"It caught people off guard," said Daniel Morgan, senior
portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company. "I think they're
thinking that with Microsoft and other old-line technology
companies doing well, that Cisco would come in and at least
produce an average quarter."
Cisco's retreat weighed down the S&P 500 technology sector
, which fell 0.4 percent, but the other nine sectors
were higher, boosted by confidence that Yellen will continue the
Fed's current policies.
Shares of Kohl's Corp fell 8.1 percent to $53.55
after the department store chain cut its full-year earnings
forecast after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results.
Houghton Mifflin shares rose 32 percent to $15.86
on the textbook publisher's first day of trading after emerging
from bankruptcy last year.
Wal-Mart shares rebounded after earlier losses,
rising 0.2 percent to $79.08 after the bellwether reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
About 6.020 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, slightly below the
five-day average closing volume of about 6.314 billion,
according to BATS exchange data.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,970 to 998
while decliners slightly beat advancers on the Nasdaq by 1,305
to 1,219.