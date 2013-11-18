US STOCKS-Dow, S&P pull back from records after Icahn's caution

* Nasdaq falls on sell-off of social media stocks, Tesla
* Icahn cautious on stocks, but will not walk away from
Apple
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P down 0.4 pct; Nasdaq off 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
ended lower on Monday while the Dow failed to close above its
milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session
following Carl Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market.
The Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels with
less than an hour to go in Monday's session. The Nasdaq, which
had been down slightly for most of the day, fell 1.1 percent to
a session low.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
Icahn said he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he
could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are
fueled more by low borrowing costs rather than the strength of
management.
He also hinted at his plan for Apple Inc, the most
valuable U.S. stock by market value, saying he does not want to
fight with the management of the iPhone maker. He also said he
has no plans to walk away from his investment. The stock
extended losses following his comments, ending down 1.2 percent
at $518.63 on Monday.
The Nasdaq was hammered by a sell-off in social media and
cloud-related stocks, including Facebook, down 6.5
percent at $45.83.
Tesla also extended losses, down more than 10
percent at $121.58. The electric car maker's stock has lost
nearly 24 percent for the month so far.
"People are selling Nasdaq stocks. Tesla has become the
poster child for momentum, high-valuation names. It's been under
pressure since the earnings report. Its (weakness) has spilled
over into other names," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.32 points,
or 0.09 percent, to end at 15,976.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 6.65 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at
1,791.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 36.90 points,
or 0.93 percent, to end at 3,949.07.
The S&P 500 had earlier hit 1,802.33 and the Dow touched
16,030.28, their highest levels ever. On Friday, both closed at
record highs to mark their sixth straight week of gains.
Shares of another social media giant, Twitter Inc,
dropped 6.5 percent to $41.14 after a downgrade by Wunderlich
Securities.
But Boeing Co shares rose 1.7 percent to $138.36
after the U.S. planemaker, at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday,
announced commitments for a total of 259 of its new 777 jets.
Worth about $100 billion at list prices, it is the largest
combined order in Boeing's history. The stock
rose as high as $142.00 earlier.
A number of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers offered more
insights into the central bank's stimulus. The latest was
Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, who said
improved economic and labor market conditions suggest the Fed
should set a fixed dollar amount on its current bond-buying
program and end the program when that amount is reached.
William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, said on Monday that he was becoming "more hopeful"
about the U.S. economy.
But with intervention from the Fed likely to keep interest
rates near zero for the foreseeable future, equities are
expected to continue to attract yield-seeking investors, even
after the Fed begins to scale back its asset purchases.
About 5.4 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, slightly below the
five-day average closing volume of about 5.8 billion, according
to BATS exchange data.
On the New York Stock Exchange, decliners beat advancers by
a ratio of nearly 3 to 2. On the Nasdaq, 16 stocks fell for
every nine that rose.