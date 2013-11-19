US STOCKS-Wall Street drifts amid few market catalysts

* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results
* Best Buy swings to a profit, margin concerns pressure
shares
* Trina Solar posts profit after string of losses, shares
jump
* Dow flat, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs the
previous session, with a handful of earnings reports dominating
trading amid a lack of broad market catalysts.
Major indexes continue to face resistance at key levels
after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P topped 1,800,
levels that both were unable to hold at Monday's close.
Markets are seen trading in a tight range as technical
resistance and the lack of bullish news is offset by the
continued support to equities from the Federal Reserve's
economic stimulus.
Monetary policy has helped the S&P gain more than 25 percent
so far in 2013, which would make it the best year for the index
in a decade.
"We've had a tremendous run on a year-to-date basis, a pause
here would make sense," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in New York.
Investors will look for any changes in tone from the Fed as
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic
conditions and monetary policy at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) and
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Communication and Monetary
Policy" at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).
"There's no real news to propel the market higher but no
real options for investors in terms of other places to put their
money," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.55 points or
0.04 percent, to 15,982.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.99 points
or 0.11 percent, to 1,789.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.572 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,947.494.
A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot
top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter,
prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its
fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. Shares gained
2 percent to $81.23.
Best Buy reported a quarterly profit, reversing a
year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls. But there was
also concern over pressure on margins during the holiday season
and the stock fell 7.3 percent to $40.37. As of Monday's close,
Best Buy was up 268 percent so far this year.
Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight quarters
of losses as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year
decline and the company cut manufacturing costs, sending its
shares up 3 percent $16.69 after gaining more than 10 percent
premarket.
Tesla Motors shares reversed a premarket loss to
rise 2.9 percent to $125.12. U.S. traffic safety regulators
launched an investigation into the luxury electric sports car
maker's Model S sedan after three car fires in six weeks. The
stock was down 24 percent this month to Monday's close.
Campbell Soup fell 6.8 percent to $38.98 after the
world's largest soup maker reported quarterly earnings that
missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin.