US STOCKS-Dow pops back up above 16,000; Home Depot up on results

* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results
* Best Buy swings to a profit, but stock drops on margin
concerns
* Trina Solar posts profit after string of losses, shares
climb
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The Dow Jones industrial
average climbed above 16,000 for a second day, bolstered by a
rally in Home Depot shares after stronger-than-expected
earnings.
A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot top
profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting the
No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year outlook
for the third time this year. Its stock hit a lifetime high at
$82.25. At midday, Home Depot was up 1.7 percent at $81,
supporting the Dow and the S&P 500.
The major indexes continued to face resistance at key levels
a day after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P 500 topped
1,800 for the first time. Both indexes were unable to hold those
levels at Monday's close.
Markets are seen trading in a tight range as investors wait
for further clues from the Federal Reserve on how soon it may
begin reducing its stimulus program.
"I'd say there's a very low probability the Fed does
anything between now and the end of the year," said Dan Veru,
chief investment officer of Palisade Capital Management, which
has $4.5 billion in assets and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
"I think we're going to be sort of this drift-up market
between now and the end of the year. If you're not in the
market, you're looking for any modest pullback to get in. There
just is a lot of cash and a lot of managers that are
underperforming because they've been perhaps too cautious."
The Fed's stimulus and ultra-low interest-rate policy have
helped the S&P 500 gain more than 25 percent so far in 2013,
which would make it the best year for the index in a decade.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.26 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 16,002.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.43 of a point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,791.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.59 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,950.66.
Investors will look for any changes in tone from the Fed as
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic
conditions and monetary policy at 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT) and
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Communication and Monetary
Policy" at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).
On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's October meeting are
scheduled to be released.
Among the day's drags, Best Buy reported a quarterly
profit, reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost
controls. But there was also concern about pressure on margins
during the holiday season and the stock fell 8.4 percent to
$39.90.
At Monday's close, Best Buy was up 268 percent so far this
year, among the S&P 500's top percentage gainers for the
year. Consumer discretionary companies as a group
have outperformed the broader market.
Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight quarters
of losses as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year
decline and the company cut manufacturing costs, driving its
stock up 2.1 percent $16.53. That gain extended the stock's jump
of more than 10 percent in pre-market trading.
Tesla Motors shares reversed a pre-market loss to
rise 4.9 percent to $127.59. U.S. traffic safety regulators
launched an investigation into the luxury electric sports car
maker's Model S sedan after three car fires in six weeks. At
Monday's close, the stock was down 24 percent in November so
far.