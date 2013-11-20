US STOCKS-Wall St falls; Fed taper could begin next few meetings

* Minutes suggest Fed moves closer to trimming stimulus

* October core retail sales show demand picking up

* Dow down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting said the central bank could decide to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings if economic growth improved enough.

The minutes confirmed the Fed is getting closer to reducing its current program, and that it could begin scaling back its stimulus in March, analysts said.

"It seems that they're moving closer to tapering and it's becoming more of a possibility in the coming months," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.

S&P 500 declines were broad-based, led by utilities and materials sectors, with shares of Boeing and Goldman Sachs dragging on the Dow.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,884.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.32 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,779.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.50 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,916.06.

In a snapshot of the economy on Wednesday, October retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline and building materials, or so-called core retail sales, rose 0.5 percent, exceeding expectations.