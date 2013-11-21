US STOCKS-Wall St up as data offsets Fed taper concern

* Jobless claims, inflation data support stocks
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
after data suggested stronger labor market conditions and
subdued inflation, making traders reassess the Federal Reserve's
latest take on the economy.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week and producer prices
fell for a second straight month in October, indicating
inflation pressures remain benign.
Separate data showed U.S. manufacturing rebounded this month
after hitting a one-year low in October and output grew at its
fastest pace in nine months.
An indication that the Fed may be ready to start scaling
back its $85 billion a month stimulus had weighed on equities
Wednesday. But the central bank has repeated it will not taper
until the economy can stand on its own and interest rates will
remain low well after stimulus is cut back.
"For a long time we have been focused on nothing but the
Fed, but the Fed has differentiated well enough between taper
and tighten," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"In that environment, good news becomes good news and the
market should react strongly to positive economic data and jobs
numbers."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.95 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 15,959.77, the S&P 500 gained 7.24
points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,788.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.779 points, or 0.73 percent, to 3,950.049.
The S&P 500 closed down for a third straight session on
Wednesday, while the Dow touched 16,000 and failed to close
above it once more. That level as well as 1,800 on the S&P have
provided resistance so far, but a clear climb above them could
further entice money managers eager to chase performance.
Target shares fell 4.1 percent to $63.78 after
comparable sales rose a smaller than expected 0.9 percent in the
third quarter and it lowered its full year profit forecast.
Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 12.6 percent stake
in medical device maker Hologic Inc, prompting the
company to adopt a shareholder rights plan to protect itself
from hostile takeovers. Hologic shares rose 3.2 percent to $23
after gaining more than 10 percent at one point in premarket
trading.
Sears Holdings, which operates its eponymous
department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider
quarterly net loss as sales fell at both chains and it invested
in more promotions targeting rewards members. Shares edged up
0.5 percent to $62, reversing a premarket drop.
Abercrombie & Fitch reported a quarterly loss, with
comparable-store sales declining for a seventh straight quarter
as the apparel retailer struggled with the changing tastes of
young shoppers. But its shares added 0.4 percent to $35.13 after
having fallen in premarket trading.
Shares of General Motors rose 2.4 percent to $38.59
after the U.S. Treasury Department said it expected to sell its
remaining GM shares by the end of the year, a plan that may
leave taxpayers with a shortfall of about $10 billion on the
automaker's 2009 bailout.