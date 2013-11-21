REFILE-US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall Street higher, supported by economic data

* Jobless claims, inflation data support stocks
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
rebounding from three days of weakness, after economic data
pointed to a slowly improving labor market and subdued
inflation.
Financial shares led the market higher as the S&P 500 once
again closed in on the 1,800 milestone it reached earlier this
week. Investors remain unsure about the timing for the Federal
Reserve to reduce its $85 billion-per-month in bond buying that
has lowered rates, but some say the market will weather the
eventual pullback of that stimulus.
"I think the stock market will be on a rising track for the
rest of the year," said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager
at Wells Capital Management, at the Reuters Global Investment
Summit on Thursday.
"Everyone would like to see a correction" so they can add to
positions, she said, adding that equities will be the strongest
asset class in 2014, as well.
The central bank has repeated it will not withdraw support
until the economy can stand on its own and interest rates will
remain low well after stimulus is cut back.
A combination of a growing economy and continued stimulus
give investors a good reason to buy stocks, Steven Einhorn, vice
chairman of Omega Advisors, told the Summit.
There is also "a whole host of things the Fed can do to
mitigate and moderate the sting" of the stimulus reduction,
Einhorn said. Such measures include additional forward guidance
for markets, which the members of the Fed's policy setting
committee discussed during their most recent meeting, minutes
released on Wednesday showed.
Expectations that the Fed could start cutting stimulus - but
without interest-rate increases as well - has helped to widen
the spread between long- and short-debt debt. That benefits
banks, which make money borrowing at short rates and lending at
longer rates. Bank of America Inc shares rose 2.6
percent to $15.53 a share.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.15 points or
0.58 percent, to 15,992.97, the S&P 500 gained 13.27
points or 0.74 percent, to 1,794.64 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 42.598 points or 1.09 percent, to 3,963.868.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, while producer
prices fell for a second straight month in October, indicating
inflation pressures remain muted.
"The (new claims) number we got this morning is very, very
robust ... We've been handed a few one-two punches - the
government shutdown, the payroll tax increase - but guess what,
like Elton John, the economy is still standing," said Anthony
Chan, chief economist at Chase Private Client.
Target shares fell 3.2 percent to $64.35 after
comparable sales rose less than expected in the third quarter
and it lowered its full-year profit forecast.
But the Morgan Stanley retail index rose 0.6 percent,
boosted by a 7.5 percent climb in Williams-Sonoma Inc to
$59.69. The home products retailer reported quarterly results
above estimates and said it was well-positioned for the holiday
season.