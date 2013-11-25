US STOCKS-Wall St flat, Nasdaq hits 4,000 for first time since 2000

* Oil falls after Iran deal, energy shares pressured
* Momentum stocks edge lower; Facebook, Yelp shares down
* 2013's year-to-date return on S&P 500 is excellent but not
out of the ordinary: analyst
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P up 0.1 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday after a modest rise that lifted the Nasdaq composite
index above 4,000 for the first time since September 2000.
World powers and Iran reached a deal on Sunday in which Iran
agreed to partially curb its nuclear program. Oil prices fell,
pressuring energy stocks.
Trading is expected to be light this week, with U.S. markets
closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and finishing early on Friday.
The light action could increase market volatility. The CBOE
Volatility index is down more than 30 percent this year,
and is at historically low levels, which could make it
vulnerable to a spike.
The market has room to go higher, analysts said, even though
the S&P 500 is up 26.5 percent for the year and the Dow rose
seven weeks in a row.
"Not surprisingly, many investors are asking whether this
sets us up for some type of pullback. In our view, the answer is
a resounding 'No.' While these results are excellent, especially
in the context of weak economic and earnings growth, they are
hardly out of the ordinary," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
market strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"Since 1965, the S&P 500's forward price-earnings ratio has
averaged 14.1 times. The market multiple currently sits at 15
times, hardly out of the norm."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.59 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 16,098.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.19 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,805.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.01 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,994.66 after hitting 4007.
U.S. crude futures fell 1.3 percent after the
breakthrough nuclear deal, which will ease some of the economic
sanctions for Iran. Brent crude fell 1.6 percent.
Energy shares were by far the weakest on the day,
dropping 0.7 percent. Among the most active stocks, WPX Energy
Inc fell 2 percent to $18.56 and Newfield Exploration
lost 3.4 percent to $29.01.
Despite the pressure on the energy sector, the deal was
viewed as having positive benefits for the market at large.
"Less tension in the Middle East is always a positive, and
any drop in gas prices will essentially act as a tax break for
consumers going into the holiday shopping season," said Jeff
Duncan, chief executive of Duncan Financial Management in St.
Louis. "This is a real benefit for the economy."
Facebook and Yelp continued their recent
decline. Facebook shares fell 3.8 percent to $44.49 and Yelp
fell 7.9 percent to $57.53. Twitter shares also fell
4.7 percent to $38.94.
If history is a guide, Wall Street faces a promising outlook
in December, which has been the best month for both the Dow and
the S&P since 1950. If this year's trend continues, it will be
the best year for the broad index since 1998.
In company news, Wal-Mart Stores Inc edged 0.8
percent higher to $80.43 after the retailer named Doug McMillon
its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1, succeeding
Mike Duke. McMillon is currently the president and chief
executive of the Dow component's international segment.
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc rose 6.8 percent to
$60.39 after giving a 2014 enterprise operating income outlook.
The stock was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500, followed by
Alcoa Inc, which jumped 3.4 percent to $9.55 after
Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.