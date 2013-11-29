US STOCKS-Futures edge higher, on track for strong month

* Dow, S&P on track for third straight monthly gain
* Markets closing at 1 p.m., trading expected to be light
* Retailers in view as shopping season unofficially kicks
off
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 29
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, with investors
reluctant to make big bets in an abbreviated session, though
major indexes remained on track for their third straight month
of strong gains.
* Trading will likely be anemic, as it has been all this
week, with many investors out for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Markets will close three hours early at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT),
following an all-day closure on Thursday.
* The light action could amplify market volatility, though
there are few obvious trading catalysts, with no economic
indicators on tap. That may make it difficult for markets to
extend their recent rally, though retail stocks will be in focus
as the holiday shopping season begins.
* Equities have surged in recent weeks on the back of
expectations for continued stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Wednesday while the Nasdaq ended at a 13-year high.
* Retail stocks will be in focus as investors attempt to get
an early read on the strength of the holiday shopping season.
While "Black Friday" typically marks the unofficial start to the
holiday shopping season, many stores opened on Thursday and
offered steep discounts.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 35
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17 points.
* For the month of November, the Dow is up 3.5 percent, the
S&P is up 2.9 percent and the Nasdaq up 3.2 percent. It is the
third straight month of gains for these indexes, with the Dow
climbing 8.7 percent over that three-month period, the S&P up
almost 11 percent and the Nasdaq rising 12.7 percent.
* For the week, the Dow is up 0.2 percent and the S&P is up
slightly more than 0.1 percent. Both indexes are on track for
their eighth straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq is up 1.3 percent
on the week.
* While the Fed's stimulus program is expected to put a
floor under equity prices for as long as it continues, recent
volatility has come on uncertainty over when the program will
end. The central bank has said it would begin to slow the
program when certain economic measures meet its targets. Data on
Wednesday, including on the labor market and consumer sentiment,
pointed to economic improvement.
* Australia rejected a US$2.6 billion takeover of GrainCorp
by Archer Daniels Midland, bowing to pressure
from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision.