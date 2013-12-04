US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher after data cluster

* ADP employment report tops expectations
* Express tumbles after earnings, outlook
* OmniVision slumps after revenue forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. stocks edged higher in
choppy trading on Wednesday, after a mixed bag of economic data
tempered recent expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind
down its massive stimulus earlier than expected.
The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen for the past three
sessions and is on track to snap an eight-week winning streak
during which it added nearly 7 percent. The recent decline came
partly on concerns of an imminent wind-down of Fed stimulus.
Many market participants expect the Fed to announce a cut to
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases in March, but recent
economic data had increased expectations among market
participants the move may come sooner.
Sending stocks lower at the start of trading was a rosy ADP
National Employment Report released early Wednesday, which
showed private employers added 215,000 jobs in November, topping
economists' expectations of 173,000 jobs, with the prior month
revised upward by 54,000 jobs.
Also lending some optimism for the economy was data showing
the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in October while new home sales
recorded their biggest increase in nearly 33-1/2 years in
October suggesting the housing market recovery remains intact
despite higher mortgage rates. The PHLX housing index
edged up 0.05 percent.
But the economic picture was muddied after the Institute for
Supply Management said its services index fell to 53.9 last
month, from 55.4 in October and below a forecast for 55.0. The
data dampened speculation the Fed would move up the timeline for
a drawback in its stimulus and pushed equities into positive
territory.
The Fed has said it would slow its stimulus program when
certain economic measures meet its targets, including an
improvement in the labor market.
"The data continues to be mixed. The Fed is not tapering in
December the way everyone started to chatter the last couple of
days and the market now realizes that," said Ken Polcari,
Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.6 points or
0.2 percent, to 15,946.22, the S&P 500 gained 3.43 points
or 0.19 percent, to 1,798.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.138 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,050.336.
Shares of clothing retailer Express Inc tumbled
21.2 percent to $19.44 after the company forecast quarterly
earnings below analysts' estimates due to weaker-than-expected
Thanksgiving sales.
OmniVision Technologies Inc slumped 7.9 percent to
$14.72 after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue well
below analysts' estimates.
Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc shares surged 169.5
percent to $6.28 after receiving the go-ahead from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration for its anti-scar gel.
Later at 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), the Federal Reserve will
release its Beige Book of regional economic conditions.