US STOCKS-Futures inch up on economic confidence; GDP due

* Red Hat gains after earnings, outlook
* Blackberry tumbles after results
* Final GDP reading due
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 1.4 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest
weekly climb in two months, as investors appeared confident the
economy will grow even as the Federal Reserve scales back its
monthly stimulus.
Investors will eye the final reading of gross domestic
product at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) for confirmation of a
growing economy. Economists in a Reuters survey expect the
economy to show growth of 3.6 percent on an annualized basis.
"The herd mentality will tell you the economy is improving,
albeit sporadically and unevenly," said Keith Bliss, senior
vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"If the herd decides they want to buy stocks, then
ultimately the cynic has to go buy stocks too because they will
be left behind."
On Wednesday, the central bank modestly trimmed the pace of
its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and
sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key
interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than
previously promised.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said if U.S. job gains continue as
expected, the bond purchases would likely continue to be cut at
a "measured" pace through much of next year and would probably
be wound down "late in the year, certainly not by the middle of
the year."
S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were modestly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
15 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.5 points.
The S&P 500 has gained nearly 27 percent this year,
putting the benchmark index on track for its biggest yearly gain
since 1997, largely fueled by the Fed's stimulus measures.
Red Hat Inc jumped 13.9 percent in premarket trading
after the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux
operating system reported third-quarter results above analysts'
estimates and raised its full-year forecast.
U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd tumbled 7.2
percent to $5.80 in premarket after the company reported a
massive quarterly loss on Friday due to an inventory writedown
and asset impairment charges.
Walgreen Co advanced 1.9 percent to $58 in premarket
trading after the largest U.S. drugstore operator reported
higher first-quarter sales but said an increase in promotions
and a slowdown in the introduction of higher-profit generic
drugs cut into the gross profit margin.
Carnival Corp gained 3.5 percent to $39.38 before
the opening bell after Credit Suisse boosted its rating on the
stock to "outperform" from "neutral."
European equities edged higher, staying on track for their
best week in eight months as Carnival reported forecast-beating
results and broad sentiment was boosted by greater clarity on
U.S. monetary policy.
Asian shares crept higher, but Chinese stocks fell on
concerns over a renewed liquidity squeeze as China's benchmark
money market rate climbed to a six-month high despite attempts
by the People's Bank of China to calm sentiment.