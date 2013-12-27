US STOCKS-Wall St edges up, on track for strong weekly gains

* Investors seek catalysts with indexes at record levels
* Dow on track for best two-week period since June 2012
* Textron to buy Beechcraft for $1.4 billion in cash
* Twitter shares slump after massive rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 27 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday as the market's recent upward bias continued, though
investors were reluctant to make big bets after a rally that
repeatedly took major indexes to all-time highs.
Trading volume is expected to be light, as it has been all
week. Many participants are still out for the Christmas holiday,
and there are few catalysts to pull traders into the market.
Equities have been on a tear lately, with the Dow notching
its sixth straight advance on Thursday, the longest daily streak
for the blue chip average since March.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 are on track for a second straight
week of solid gains, with the S&P looking to post its best
two-week period since July while the Dow posts its best two
weeks since June 2012.
"It is very quiet, but we still have a slight bias to the
upside," said John Brady, senior vice president at R.J. O'Brien
& Associates in Chicago. "There's nothing meaningful to trade
off of, so the market will probably just drift around today,
maybe go slightly higher."
While further gains may be difficult to come by amid a
dearth of trading catalysts, there will likely be a floor under
equity prices as long as the Federal Reserve continues its
stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.75 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 16,514.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.54 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,843.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.13 points, or 0.08
percent, at 4,170.31.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.8 percent, the S&P is up 1.4
percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.6 percent.
The S&P 500 has soared more than 29 percent this year, on
track for its best year since 1997, largely due to the Fed's
stimulus. The Dow has gained 25.8 percent in 2013 while the
Nasdaq has jumped 38 percent.
In company news, Textron Inc agreed to buy aircraft
maker Beechcraft Corp for $1.4 billion in cash. Shares of
Textron rose 0.9 percent to $36.51.
General Motors Co's China joint venture will recall
close to 1.5 million vehicles due to potential safety issues in
one of the biggest recalls in the world's biggest auto market.
Shares of GM dipped 0.9 percent to $41.13.
Nike Inc rose 0.7 percent to $78.75, helping to
boost the Dow. The company is up about 53 percent thus far this
year.
On the downside, momentum favorite Twitter Inc fell
4.1 percent to $70.28. However, the social media stock, which
has soared its going public earlier this year, is still up more
than 17 percent on the week.