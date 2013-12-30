US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of home sales data

* Crocs jumps on Blackstone investment
* Trina Solar climbs after China solar plant deal
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 0.25 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 30 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday, in the wake of the best two-week
advance for the S&P 500 in five months, and ahead of data on the
housing market.
* The benchmark S&P 500 has risen 3.7 percent over
the past two weeks, the index's best fortnight since July,
thanks to the Federal Reserve's decision to begin winding down
its stimulus measures on signs of economic improvement.
* The S&P has soared 29.1 percent this year and is on pace
for its best yearly performance since 1997, powered largely by
the central bank's stimulus measures. The Dow has jumped
25.8 percent and the Nasdaq 37.7 percent this year.
* Investors will eye pending home sales data for November
from the National Association of Realtors at 10:00 a.m. (1500
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.0 percent rise
compared with a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
14 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.25 point.
* Markets will close Wednesday for the New Year's holiday,
ahead of which trading is expected to be light, with many market
participants out of the office. The thin volume could make for
greater volatility.
* Shares of Crocs Inc jumped 13.1 percent to $15.07
in light premarket trading after the shoemaker said its chief
executive, John McCarvel, plans to retire in April, and that
Blackstone Group LP is making a $200 million investment
that will give the private equity firm a 13 percent stake in the
company.
* Trina Solar climbed 6.5 percent to $14 after the
company signed an agreement to develop a solar power plant in
China.
* European stocks edged higher, consolidating in
holiday-thinned trade after two weeks of strong gains that have
pulled markets to five-year highs.
* Japanese shares ended a stellar year with a flourish,
rising to a six-year peak, as the yen skidded to fresh lows for
a third straight session.