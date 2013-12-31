US STOCKS-Futures flat as Wall St heads for best year since 1997

* Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence data
due
* Marvell Technology climbs after KKR reports stake
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy unit from Phillips 66
* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 0.9 pt, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday before housing and consumer
confidence data, with the S&P 500 on track for its best year
since 1997 and the Dow set to record its best performance since
1996.
* The S&P 500 is up 29.1 percent for the year and the
Dow is up nearly 26 percent for 2013, boosted in large
part by stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve. The Fed
recently announced it will trim its monthly bond purchases in
response to an improving economic picture.
* The Nasdaq is up 37.6 percent for the year,
setting the technology-heavy index up for its best yearly
performance since 2009.
* Economic data expected on Tuesday's full trading session
includes the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index at 9 a.m. (1400
GMT). Expectations call for a gain of 0.7 percent on a
non-seasonally adjusted basis.
* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), investors
will eye the Conference Board's consumer confidence data.
Expectations call for the reading to increase to 76 from the
70.4 in the prior month.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.9 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.25 points.
* For the month, the Dow is up 2.6 percent, the S&P has
gained 2 percent and the Nasdaq has risen 2.3 percent.
* Trading volume is once again expected to be light with
U.S. markets closed Wednesday for the New Year's holiday. Many
traders are away, so the thin volume could make for greater
volatility.
* Volume on Monday totaled 4.37 billion shares, well short
of the 5.89 billion average so far this month, according to data
from BATS Global Markets.
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd jumped 7.9 percent
to $14.85 in premarket trade after private equity firm KKR & Co
LLP reported a 6.8 percent stake in the chipmaker,
according to a regulatory filing.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc struck a
deal for around $1.4 billion of stock to buy a Phillips 66
business that makes chemicals to improve the flow
potential of pipelines. Phillips shares gained 1 percent to
$75.50 in light premarket trade.
* European shares inched higher early in a shortened session
on Tuesday before the New Year break, with pan-European indexes
set to post their biggest annual gains since 2009.