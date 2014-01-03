US STOCKS-Futures flat in wake of holiday, storm

* FireEye jumps after Mandiant buy
* Light volume expected after snowstorm
* Automakers' December sales due
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 1.1 pts, Nasdaq 1 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 3 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, after Wall St began the new year with
a decline and investors grappled with a snowstorm that blasted
the northeastern United States.
* U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as
investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best
yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest
performers down on the day.
* Market volume, already expected to be on the light side as
many market participants remain out of the office due to the New
Year's holiday-interrupted week, will likely be anemic after a
snowstorm caused more than 1,000 U.S. flight delays and
cancellations, paralyzed road travel, and closed schools and
government offices.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 point.
* Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc has acquired
Mandiant Corp, the computer forensics specialist best known for
unveiling a secretive Chinese military unit believed to be
behind a series of hacking attacks on U.S. companies. FireEye
shares jumped 23.8 percent to $50.90 in premarket trade.
* Micron Technology Inc lost 1.7 percent to $21.30
before the opening bell after RBC lowered its rating on the
stock to a "sector perform" from "outperform."
* Investors will monitor automakers on Friday as they report
their vehicle sales for December.
* European stocks edged higher, bolstered by a rally in
retailers, but the major indexes remained below recent 5-1/2
year highs as investors locked in profits on a forecast-beating
2013.
* Asian share markets were under water after a sudden
reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked
a bout of global risk aversion.