US STOCKS-Futures up after string of losses, German data supports

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses on the S&P 500
with the help of upbeat data out of Germany.
* German unemployment unexpectedly fell in December on a
seasonally adjusted basis, bolstering hopes that domestic
consumption could lift growth in Europe's biggest economy.
* With scant items on the U.S. economic diary, traders
looked ahead to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve
meeting, due out on Wednesday, and Friday's payrolls report for
clues on the state of the world's largest economy.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15 points.
* Economic activity may be chilled by the so-called polar
vortex - the coldest air in the Northern hemisphere that
normally hovers over the polar region in winter but can be
pushed south - which was enveloping the U.S. East Coast less
than a week after the year's first snowstorm blanketed the area,
which includes the financial hubs of New York and Boston.
* Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off wearable
computing devices on Monday, including earbuds that monitor the
wearer's heart rate and a smart headset, as the world's largest
chipmaker tries to get back on track after missing out on
smartphones. Intel shares ticked up 0.5 percent in light
premarket trading.
* Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences soared 60
percent in premarket trading a day after it said its movement
disorder drug showed a reduction in symptoms compared with a
placebo in a mid-stage study.
* Shares of therapeutic delivery systems provider
Stereotaxis jumped 39 percent premarket after the
completion of a clinical trial.