US STOCKS-Futures up after string of losses, German data supports

* German unemployment unexpectedly falls
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Tuesday as upbeat data out of Germany helped the S&P 500 rebound
after three days of losses.
German unemployment unexpectedly fell in December on a
seasonally adjusted basis, bolstering hopes that domestic
consumption could lift growth in Europe's biggest economy.
With scant items on the U.S. economic diary, traders looked
ahead to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due
out on Wednesday, as well as Friday's payrolls report, for clues
on the state of the world's largest economy.
"Europe's data has not been bad, it gives optimism," said
Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
She said investors awaited Friday's jobs report and the
start of the corporate earnings season for trading incentives.
S&P 500 futures rose 7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 69
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 17 points.
Economic activity may be hurt by a polar vortex - strong
upper-level winds in the Northern hemisphere that normally hover
over the polar region but can be pushed south - that was
enveloping the U.S. East Coast. The rush of frigid air comes
less than a week after the year's first snowstorm blanketed the
region, which includes the financial hubs of New York and
Boston.
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off wearable
computing devices on Monday, including ear buds that monitor the
wearer's heart rate and a smart headset, as the world's largest
chipmaker tries to get back on track after missing out on
smartphones. Intel shares ticked up 0.5 percent in light
premarket trading.
Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Netflix shares to
"underweight." Netflix dipped 3.8 percent in premarket trading.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences soared 56 percent
in premarket trading a day after it said its movement disorder
drug showed a reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a
mid-stage study.
Shares of therapeutic delivery systems provider Stereotaxis
jumped 37 percent in trading before the bell, following
completion of a clinical trial.
Janet Yellen made history on Monday as the U.S. Senate
confirmed her as the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank
in its 100-year history.