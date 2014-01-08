US STOCKS-Wall Street to open flat after jobs data; Fed minutes due

* ADP jobs number highest in 13 months
* Micron shares jump after strong earnings
* Forest Labs shares rise; will buy peer Aptalis
* Futures: Dow off 11 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 3 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 posted its
largest gain in three weeks and after a report showed private
sector payrolls rose the most in 13 months.
U.S. private employers added 238,000 jobs in December, more
than expected and the best read since November 2012, while
November 2013 numbers were revised higher. The December number
was just shy of the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of
economists.
"ADP's number is consistent with other labor numbers we have
gotten," said Guy Berger, U.S. economist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"It is conceivable that by the end of year, we could see the
unemployment rate to fall below 6.5 percent," he said. "That
would be consistent with the (Federal Reserve's) projected pace
of tapering this year."
Minutes of the Fed's December meeting, at which the U.S.
central bank announced its decision to begin trimming its
stimulative monthly bond purchases, are out later on Wednesday.
Market participants will scan the minutes for signs of a clear
Fed commitment to keeping rates low for a long time.
S&P 500 futures fell less than a point and were
little changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures fell 11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were
up 3 points.
Micron Technology shares jumped 9.8 percent in
premarket trading a day after it reported a much
higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Microsoft is closer to naming a new chief
executive, according to a source familiar with the board's
thinking, but it lost a front-runner candidate Tuesday when
Ford's chief, Alan Mulally, said he would not be going to
the software giant. Microsoft shares edged 0.7 percent lower in
trading before the opening bell.
A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old
temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on
Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy
prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people.
Economic activity is also expected to be hurt beyond airlines
and other transport companies.
"Coming off the Christmas season you have a lot of sales but
the weather hasn't collaborated," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The pharma sector continued to be fertile for merger and
acquisition activity. Forest Laboratories agreed to buy
privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Holdings
Inc for about $2.9 billion. Forest Labs shares rose 10.5 percent
in premarket trading.
NuPathe Inc shares jumped 33 percent in premarket
trading after it said it received a buyout offer from Israel's
Teva Pharmaceutical for $114 million plus milestone
payments related to a migraine treatment.