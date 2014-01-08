US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed after jobs data; Fed minutes due

* ADP private jobs gain highest in 13 months
* Micron shares jump after strong earnings
* Forest Labs shares rise; will buy peer Aptalis
* Indexes: Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. stocks were little changed
in early trading on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 posted
its largest gain in three weeks and after a report showed
private sector payrolls rose the most in 13 months.
Most Dow components were trading lower, with declines
in IBM, Procter & Gamble and McDonald's
weighing the most on the price-weighted index.
U.S. private employers added 238,000 jobs in December, more
than expected and the best read since November 2012, while
November 2013 numbers were revised higher. The December number
was just shy of the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of
economists.
"ADP's number is consistent with other labor numbers we have
gotten," said Guy Berger, U.S. economist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"It is conceivable that by the end of year, we could see the
unemployment rate fall below 6.5 percent," he said. "That would
be consistent with the (Federal Reserve's) projected pace of
tapering this year."
Minutes of the Fed's December meeting, at which the U.S.
central bank announced its decision to begin trimming its
stimulative monthly bond purchases, are out later on Wednesday.
Market participants will scan the minutes for signs of a clear
Fed commitment to keeping rates low for a long time.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.08 points or
0.44 percent, to 16,457.86, the S&P 500 lost 2.26 points
or 0.12 percent, to 1,835.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.972 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,157.153.
Micron Technology shares jumped 11.3 percent to
$24.20 a day after it reported a much higher than expected
quarterly profit.
Microsoft is closer to naming a new chief
executive, according to a source familiar with the board's
thinking, but it lost a front-runner candidate Tuesday when
Ford's chief, Alan Mulally, said he would not be going to
the software giant. Microsoft shares fell 1.6 percent to $35.83.
A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old
temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on
Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy
prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people.
Economic activity is also expected to be hurt beyond airlines
and other transport companies.
"Coming off the Christmas season you have a lot of sales but
the weather hasn't collaborated," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The pharma sector continued to be fertile ground for merger
and acquisition activity. Forest Laboratories agreed to
buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis
Holdings Inc for about $2.9 billion. Forest Labs shares rose
14.1 percent to $67.06.
NuPathe Inc shares jumped 35.6 percent to $4.38
after it said it received a buyout offer from Israel's Teva
Pharmaceutical for $114 million plus milestone
payments related to a migraine treatment.
The so-called January effect is in some market participants'
minds. According to the market maxim, January dictates the
year's fortunes - and the first five trading days are important
in determining the outcome.
However, data from Credit Suisse show any month, except
October, could be used to determine the market's momentum 11
months ahead more than 50 percent of the time.