US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of Fed minutes, Micron lifts Nasdaq

* Strong ADP report boosts hopes for payrolls
* Micron, Apollo both jump after strong earnings
* Forest Labs shares rise; will buy peer Aptalis
* Indexes: Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of minutes from
the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, while strong
results from Micron helped boost the Nasdaq.
Minutes of the Fed's December meeting, at which the U.S.
central bank announced its decision to begin trimming its
stimulative monthly bond purchases, are out later on Wednesday.
Market participants will scour them for details about the
tapering, as well as signs of a clear Fed commitment to keeping
rates low for a long time.
The Fed's accommodative policies were a main driver of the
S&P's rally of nearly 30 percent in 2013, and the program is
expected to continue to provide a floor under equity prices for
as long as it continues.
"Investors are digesting the rally we've seen lately as we
await more information," said Paul Nolte, managing director at
Dearborn Partners in Chicago. "Everyone wants to see what was
behind the curtain of the last Fed meeting, to see what
parameters were discussed with the taper or rates."
U.S. private employers added 238,000 jobs in December, more
than expected and the best read since November 2012, while
November 2013 numbers were revised higher.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said the
report had lifted estimates for the nonfarm payroll report,
which will be released on Friday. Analysts currently expect
196,000 jobs to be added in the month, but Zandi said that based
on the ADP report, payrolls would show 230,000 jobs created.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.94
points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,468.00. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.52 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,837.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.93 points, or 0.31
percent, at 4,166.12.
Microsoft is closer to naming a new chief
executive, according to a source familiar with the board's
thinking, but it lost a front-runner candidate Tuesday when
Ford's chief, Alan Mulally, said he would not be going to
the software giant.
Ford rose 1.5 percent to $15.61 while Microsoft fell 1.6
percent to $35.83, pressuring the Dow.
On the upside, both Apollo Education Group Inc and
Micron Technology soared a day after reporting higher
than expected quarterly profits.
Apollo surged 12 percent to $30.22 and Micron was up 10
percent to $23.93 as the top two percentage gainers on the
Nasdaq 100.
The pharma sector continued to be fertile ground for merger
and acquisition activity. Forest Laboratories agreed to
buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis
Holdings Inc for about $2.9 billion. Forest Labs rose 15 percent
to $67.76 as the S&P's biggest gainer.
NuPathe Inc jumped 37 percent to $4.43 after it
said it received a buyout offer from Israel's Teva
Pharmaceutical for $114 million plus milestone
payments related to a migraine treatment.