US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of claims data; Macy's jumps

* Jobless claims data due
* Family Dollar posts weaker quarterly profit, shares fall
* Futures up: Dow 50 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Thursday ahead of labor market data, with Macy's raising the bar
for retailers after a stellar holiday season.
* The Labor Department releases first-time claims for
jobless benefits for the latest week at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 335,000
new filings, just below the 339,000 filed in the prior week.
* Macy's shares rose 6.6 percent in premarket trading
a day after the department store operator reported strong
holiday season sales and gave a preliminary forecast for 2014
that suggests it will continue to outpace its rivals.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 50
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
* Bed Bath & Beyond fell 9.9 percent in premarket
trading a day after lowering its fourth quarter and full-year
earnings estimates.
* Family Dollar reported a weaker quarterly profit
as it discounted more than it had originally planned in order to
win holiday shoppers, sending its shares down 8.4 percent in
premarket trading.