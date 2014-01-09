US STOCKS-Wall Street to rise after claims data; Macy's jumps

* Jobless claims fall more than expected in latest week
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Thursday in the wake of upbeat labor market data and
as Macy's lifted the bar further for retailers after a stellar
holiday season.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week fell slightly more than expected to a
seasonally adjusted 330,000, pointing to an economy that was
continuing to gain steam.
"The market is comfortable with that number, it doesn't
suggest the Fed will stop or accelerate its taper plan;
hanging here in the 320,000 to 340,000 zone is good," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
in Lisle, Illinois.
The U.S. central bank said last month it would begin
trimming its stimulative monthly bond purchases, and minutes
from the Fed's most recent meeting showed its top officials were
keen to steer a delicate path and many of them stressed that
future decisions were not set in stone.
Janet Yellen, set to take over as head of the Federal
Reserve next month, was "hopeful" that U.S. economic growth will
accelerate in 2014 to reach 3 percent or more and persistently
low inflation will move up toward the central bank's target of
about 2 percent, according to a Time magazine interview released
Thursday.
S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 40
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6 points.
Macy's shares jumped 6.6 percent in premarket trading
a day after the department store operator reported strong
holiday sales and gave a preliminary forecast for 2014 that
suggests it will continue to outpace its rivals.
"The theme of a better economy seems to resonate with
investors and they continue to look for companies that will do
well in a better economy," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc soared more than 220
percent in trading before the opening bell after it said an
analysis by an independent safety committee showed its liver
disease drug met the main goal of a mid-stage trial. Shares
traded near $240 after closing at $72.39 Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond fell 9 percent in premarket
trading a day after lowering its fourth quarter and full-year
earnings estimates.
Family Dollar reported a weaker quarterly profit as
it discounted more than it had planned to win holiday shoppers,
sending its shares down 7.3 percent in premarket trading.
T-Mobile US on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter
boost in customer growth and offered to pay customers to switch
from rival services, escalating already intense competition in
the U.S. wireless market.