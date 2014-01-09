US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed in choppy session

* Bed, Bath & Beyond, Family Dollar drag retailers
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. stocks were little changed
in choppy trade on Thursday, as a soft performance by retailers
offset earlier enthusiasm about an upbeat report on the labor
market.
The S&P retail index declined 0.3 percent, pulled
lower by a 12.8 percent tumble in Bed, Bath and Beyond Inc
to $69.52 and a 4.6 percent drop in Family Dollar
Stores Inc to $63.28.
Bed Bath & Beyond lowered its fourth quarter and full-year
earnings estimates after the close on Wednesday. Family Dollar
reported a weaker quarterly profit on Thursday as it
discounted to win holiday shoppers.
Investors were also hesitant to make big best ahead of
Friday's payrolls report, which could provide more insight on
the health of the labor market.
Indexes had opened in positive territory, aided by initial
jobless claims data. The number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits last week fell more than expected to a
seasonally adjusted 330,000, pointing to an economy that
continues to gain steam.
"We are in sort of a see-saw mode, the wait and see attitude
of investors as they would like to know what happens - is job
growth still continuing strong and also what we are seeing for
fourth quarter earnings," said Kate Warne, investment strategist
at Edward Jones in St. Louis.
The U.S. central bank said last month it would begin
trimming its stimulative monthly bond purchases. Minutes from
the Fed's most recent meeting showed its top officials were keen
to steer a delicate path and many of them stressed that future
decisions were not set in stone.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.03 points or
0.1 percent, to 16,446.71, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 points
or 0.05 percent, to 1,836.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.03 points or 0.19 percent, to 4,157.581.
Macy's was a bright spot for retailers, as shares
jumped 7.4 percent to $55.70 a day after the department store
operator reported strong holiday sales and gave a preliminary
forecast for 2014 that suggests it will continue to outpace its
rivals.
Costco Wholesale Corp climbed 4.1 percent to
$118.74 after the company's December same-store sales beat
analysts' expectations.
Still, many U.S. retailers had ramped up promotions as
shoppers continued to watch their spending during the holiday
season, hitting profits at several chains.
Healthcare sector stocks continued to shine, with the S&P
healthcare index up 0.6 percent as the best performing
of the 10 major S&P indexes.
U.S. drugs wholesaler McKesson added 3.3 percent to
$175.40 after it raised its offer for German peer Celesio
, persuading a hedge fund that had been blocking the
multi-billion dollar deal to agree to sell some of its shares.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc rocketed more than
290 percent to $282.45 after it said an analysis by an
independent safety committee showed its liver disease drug met
the main goal of a mid-stage trial.