US STOCKS-Wall St flat after jobs data; focus shifts to earnings

By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 10 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Friday after the December payrolls report came in much weaker
than expected, raising new questions about both the strength of
the economy and the aggressiveness of Federal Reserve stimulus.
But for the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were on
track for modest gains, while the Dow Jones industrial average
was set for a slight decline.
Defensive stocks were the day's gainers, with utilities
and telecoms among the few rising for the
day. Financial and energy shares were the
weakest for the day; both are closely tied to the pace of
economic growth.
Homebuilding stocks rose as the much weaker-than-expected
payrolls report drove the yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note lower.
Shares of Lennar Corp gained 2.1 percent to $39.23.
The stock of D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S.
homebuilder, added 1.8 percent to $22.14. The PHLX housing index
climbed 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.11 points or
0.12 percent, to 16,424.65. The S&P 500 gained 2.82
points or 0.15 percent, to 1,840.95. The Nasdaq Composite
added 11.426 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,167.62.
U.S. Labor Department data showed only 74,000 workers were
hired last month, the smallest increase since January 2011, and
significantly below the 196,000 that economists had expected.
While the jobs report bucked the positive trend of recent
employment data - including the ADP report and jobless claims -
the setback was expected to be temporary amid signs that the
number of hires may have been affected by cold weather.
Investors continue to assess economic data through the Fed's
eyes as they try to gauge how quickly the central bank will
reduce its market-friendly bond purchases. December was the
first payrolls report since the U.S. central bank announced that
it was reining in the stimulus program.
"Since economic momentum had seemed to be picking up, there
were real concerns that tapering would become more aggressive
throughout the year - fears that this report has washed away,"
said Alec Young, global equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ in
New York.
"People are hoping this is an anomaly, and it seems like it
was related to the weather, but if it is a trend, then that is a
real threat to GDP and corporate earnings growth."
With the earnings season under way, shares of Alcoa Inc
fell 5.2 percent to $10.14 a day after the company
reported a massive quarterly loss. Alcoa's results were hurt by
recent declines in aluminum prices and a non-cash impairment
charge on smelter acquisitions.
The pace of companies reporting earnings is expected to pick
up in the following week, when a number of banks report their
quarterly and full-year results.
"Macro has been trumping everything for a while, and
certainly Washington has been very important, but the spotlight
goes on corporate earnings next week," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity market strategist of Federated Investors in New York.
Only 5 percent of S&P 500 components have reported earnings
so far, with half of them posting better-than-expected profits
and 62.5 percent topping revenue forecasts. Historically, 63
percent beat profit estimates, while 61 percent beat on revenue.
Sears Holdings Corp shares slid 12.9 percent to
$37.06 a day after the retailer reported steep declines in
comparable-store sales at its Kmart and namesake U.S. chain in
the crucial holiday season.
Target Corp said a massive payment-card data breach
that occurred during the first three weeks of the holiday
shopping season affected up to 70 million people, more than
double its previous estimate. Its stock dropped 1.2 percent to
$62.58.