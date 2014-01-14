US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as sales point to healthy economy

* Volume slightly lower on bounceback than on Monday selloff
* Google up after Nest purchase; Tesla rallies on deliveries
* JPMorgan edges up after results; Wells Fargo dips
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.7 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, after as a
strong December retail sales reading eased concerns about a
slowdown in the economy.
Google rose 2.4 percent to $1,149.40, giving a
large boost to the outperforming Nasdaq, a day after the
technology giant announced plans to acquire Nest Labs Inc,
scooping up a promising line of products and a prized design
team for $3.2 billion in cash.
Core U.S. retail sales increased 0.7 percent in December,
flying past the 0.3 percent gain expectation. Fourth-quarter
growth prospects were further boosted by a report showing retail
inventories, excluding autos, increased 0.6 percent in November.
The data followed Friday's payroll report, which was sharply
below expectations.
"Retail sales numbers for December sort of calmed everyone
down," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"Numbers indicate the economy is most likely moving forward
at a nice pace despite an errant jobs number last Friday."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.92 points
or 0.71 percent, to 16,373.86, the S&P 500 gained 19.68
points or 1.08 percent, to 1,838.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 69.712 points or 1.69 percent, to 4,183.016.
Tuesday's gains followed the largest drop in two months on
the S&P 500, and market participants say they are gearing up for
a more volatile 2014 after a year that constantly saw U.S.
stocks go higher.
"We're seeing a good preview of what the year will bring,
which is a little bit more volatility," said Andres
Garcia-Amaya, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds.
The CBOE volatility index dropped 7.5 percent to
12.28 after gaining 9.4 percent on Monday.
"We got accustomed to very low volatility and 14-16 (on the
VIX) is not out of the question," Garcia-Amaya said.
Intel Corp shares jumped 4 percent to $26.51 after
JPMorgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral."
Electric car maker Tesla said deliveries of its
Model S sedan in the fourth quarter blew past the company
forecast, sending shares up 15.7 percent to $161.27.
Both JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
posted earnings that beat expectations, though upside
was limited with Wells Fargo near all-time highs and JPMorgan
highest since 2000. Shares of both banks rose less than 0.1
percent on the day.
With just 5 percent of the S&P 500 companies having
reported, 53.8 percent have beaten earnings expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data, below the 63 percent
historical average. About 62 percent have beaten on revenue,
above the long-term 55 percent average.
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley will post results later in the
week. General Electric Co and Intel are also on tap.
Both GameStop Corp and Stratasys Ltd
slumped after giving outlooks that were weaker than expected.
GameStop lost 19.9 percent to $36.31, while 3D printer maker
Stratasys slid 8.2 percent to $119.37.
In contrast, Intuitive Surgical advanced 6.8
percent to $419.88 after the surgical equipment maker gave a
strong fourth-quarter outlook.
Charter Communications is trying to strike a deal
to buy Time Warner Cable and sway its shareholders after
three of its offers have been rebuffed. On Monday, Charter took
its approach public and proposed paying $132.50 per TWC share.
TWC shares gained 2.7 percent to $136 and Charter added 2.3
percent to $137.34.
Volume was roughly in line with the year-to-date average of
about 6.5 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, according to
data from BATS Global Markets. Monday's sharp decline came in
volume of 7.22 billion shares.
Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 12 to
5 and on the Nasdaq three issues rose for every one that fell.